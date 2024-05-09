WiiM Ultra and WiiM Amp Pro are updated, versatile, multi-tasking streaming units

WiiM has announced two new products at High End Munich 2024: one is a step-up WiiM Ultra music streamer we've already been teased, while the other is the updated WiiM Amp Pro. Let's get into the details.

As we know from the preview ahead of launch, the WiiM Ultra is a new music streamer with a touchscreen and a whole host of connectivity options that surpass the excellent, Award-winning WiiM Pro Plus, which impressed us so much for its affordable price tag.

The highlight of the WiiM Ultra is that lovely-looking 3.5-in full-colour touchscreen display sitting alongside the control/volume dial on the front panel. The aluminium casing and premium design look more substantial than the smaller, plastic-cased Pro Plus. The "premium, updated DAC" that was teased is confirmed as the new ESS Sabre ES9038QM2 DAC, which can handle hi-res audio files up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD512.

Billed as "a central digital hub for your audio ecosystem" and offering "unparalleled audio experience", it's clear that WiiM is pinning high hopes on the new streamer. Sure enough, the WiiM Ultra is a multi-tasking unit: it can handle music streaming, preamp and headphone amp duties.

(Image credit: WiiM)

There is a wealth of connectivity options for plugging in your TV, CD player, active speakers or separate amplifier: an HDMI ARC input, one pair of RCA line-level for input and output, optical input/output, coaxial output and a USB type A port. There's even a moving magnet phono stage for connecting turntables. You can plug in your wired headphones to a 3.5mm socket at the front panel, and add a subwoofer too.

Streaming options are ample when connected via wi-fi or wired ethernet. You can stream via AirPlay 2, Chromecast, DLNA, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Qobuz, Deezer and more – effectively, every streaming service that was supported on the Pro Plus and through the WiiM Home amp is present here.

(Image credit: WiiM)

The WiiM Amp Pro, meanwhile, is a streaming amplifier that builds on the already existing WiiM Amp and includes the same new ESS DAC chip and streaming features as the Ultra. Connections are the same as the Amp: line level and optical input, HDMI ARC, USB type A port, ethernet socket and stereo speaker terminals.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WiiM says the Amp Pro's updates are "based on customer feedback", and there are minor cosmetic updates to the compact design as well as "redesigned internal circuits". We hope that sound quality has been tweaked and improved as well, as we weren't too impressed with the Amp's sonic abilities compared with the wealth of features it packs into its petite dimensions. As before, the Class D amplifier outputs 60W per channel into 8 ohms, while the file resolution support has been upped to 32-bit/384kHz to be in line with the Ultra.

Both new WiiM units feature Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, built-in room correction technology, smart home integration, support popular Alexa/Google/Siri voice assistants, and are awaiting Roon Ready certification.

Price? The WiiM Ultra will cost $329 / AU$599 and the WiiM Amp Pro will be $369 / AU$699 when they both launch globally in Q3 of 2024 (further prices pending). For context, the WiiM Pro Plus is available for £219 / $219 / AU$339 while the WiiM Amp costs £319 / $299 / AU$495, so it's no surprise the new, updated units are priced higher, but it's good to see they're still considerably more affordable than similar rivals on the market.

MORE:

Read our five-star WiiM Pro Plus review

Check out all the best music streamers we recommend

Read all the news and highlights from High End Munich 2024