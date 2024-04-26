WiiM Ultra streamer with touchscreen and improved DAC teased for High End Munich launch

WiiM has teased a new product – the WiiM Ultra – set to have its full public launch at the High End Munich Show on 9th May.

Called "a central digital hub for your audio ecosystem" the WiiM Ultra looks as though it could build on the brand's success with the excellent, Award-winning affordable WiiM Pro Plus music streamer, with a new design, a new DAC and wealth of connectivity options.

In the preview teased on WiiM's forums, the Ultra looks to have the same shape and dimensions as the WiiM Amp streaming system, with a volume/control dial on the front panel. There is no power amplification inside the Ultra as far as we can tell – it's a streamer and preamplifier. A design highlight is the new 3.5-inch full-colour touchscreen on the front panel, and WiiM says the unit's casing is made from aluminium.

As for calling it a "hub", the WiiM Ultra boasts a versatile range of connectivity that means it can be hooked up to most analogue and digital sources. An HDMI ARC input lets you connect it to a TV, and we spy a pair of phono inputs at the back – which means you may well be able to plug in a turntable. A pair of RCA line-level inputs and outputs, optical input/output, coaxial output and a USB type A port are ample ways to plug in any source and play music, be it a NAS drive, CD player, active speakers or of course a separate amplifier. There's also a 3.5mm headphone port on the front panel, and there's scope to plug in a subwoofer.

WiiM says the Ultra will support hi-res streaming and has an "improved premium DAC" on board. No word on the specifics yet, but the Pro Plus can handle file resolutions up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD512, so it's safe to assume it will be on the same level.

(Image credit: WiiM)

"Audiophile grade components" are used, and there's advanced room correction and smart home integration on board, too. You can connect the Ultra to your home network using wi-fi or a wired Ethernet connection, but there is no word on its Bluetooth specification yet.

There's no detail published yet on which streaming services or other wireless methods it supports, but we can safely expect AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, internet radio and more – as they are available on the Pro Plus through the WiiM Home app – to be featured here too. We might even get Roon Ready certification.

WiiM has even asked its community members on what they think the pricing should be for the Ultra, and it will be interesting to see where the final RRP will land when the product officially launches. We imagine the 'improved' specification and new design will mean it is pricier than the £219 / $219 Pro Plus, but whether it will be priced close to the £319 / $299 WiiM Amp (which includes amplification) remains to be seen. WiiM has teased that a second new product will also launch at High End Munich 2024 – no details on this yet.

Stay tuned for the full details as the new WiiM Ultra officially launches on 9th May, going on sale in Q2 of 2024.

