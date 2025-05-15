Triangle's latest speakers pledge greater sonic clarity thanks to upgraded cabinets, crossovers and drivers

Triangle has unveiled its latest pair of standmount speakers, the Borea BR04.

Born out of a desire to push the limits of the five-star Borea BR003's performance benchmark, the new BR04 promise upgraded performance while maintaining the signature qualities that have helped to define Triangle's popular Borea line of speakers.

The BR04 standmounts incorporate a two-way driver design, with a 25mm silk-dome tweeter working in tandem with a 16cm cellulose pulp mid/bass driver in a bid to deliver "clear vocals and natural warmth". The mid/bass unit's cone has been redesigned, with Triangle aiming to reduce distortion at higher frequencies and louder volumes.

The Borea BR04 also benefit from a redesigned front bass reflex port and an upgraded crossover. The speaker cabinets have been expanded and reworked for greater airflow optimisation in a bid to achieve a "deeper, more controlled" bass signature.

(Image credit: Triangle)

The new speakers offer double binding posts, allowing for bi-wiring and bi-amplification depending on your needs. Thanks to their promised knack for "reproducing the timbres of human voices", Triangle envisions the BR04 as being ideal for home cinema use alongside traditional hi-fi setups.

The Triangle Borea BR04 are available now, priced at $624 per pair (further prices pending). In terms of finishes, you can nab a pair in chestnut, green, blue, light oak, ash black or white.

Considering how much we enjoyed the five-star Borea BR03, we're excited to see if Triangle's promise to push the performance of its mid-price standmounts to new levels rings true.

