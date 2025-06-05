Ruark's MR1 MK3 are the upgraded desktop speakers we've been waiting eight years for

The Ruark Audio MR1 MK3 have been a long time coming.

Ruark's MR1 powered desktop speakers have been long-running favourites of ours at What Hi-Fi? towers. From the first-generation MR1 in 2013 to the multiple Award-winning MR1 MK2 in 2017, these petite, richly textured and musical speakers are our go-to recommendations for their winning combination of size, features and price.

A third-generation model is finally here, and we have high hopes. We've had an exclusive preview and hands-on session with the MR1 MK3 ahead of launch, and the new speakers keep much of what made these desktop speakers so likeable in the first place – but are furnished with plenty of upgrades while keeping the price sensible.

The new MR1 MK3 speakers remain powered speakers, with amplification built into the compact forms. The handcrafted wood cabinets are a little bit bigger than the previous model to accommodate a new 8.5cm NS+ mid/bass driver, which promises to deliver "deeper, more controlled bass".

The crossover and bass reflex system have also been extensively optimised and tuned to deliver "a significant leap in acoustic performance", says Ruark.

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The 20mm silk dome tweeter remains the same, but the speakers are now powered by Class D amplification, adapted from the one used in the five-star R410 all-in-one wireless system. That's a departure from the Class A/B amplification used in the old MR1 MK2, with Ruark stating that Class D offers a "substantial increase in power output and control".

The feature set has been expanded, too. As before, the MR1 MK3 remain Bluetooth-only speakers (no wi-fi or integrated Spotify Connect here), but the codec support has improved to include the higher-quality aptX HD and low-latency support. There is a combined optical and auxiliary input, with USB-C and phono inputs being the new additions.

We've always found the MR1 speakers to be flexible in use, but the new connections offer more ways to listen to music, whether that's streaming from your smartphone, connected to your laptop or even used as TV speakers.

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

We particularly like the inclusion of a moving magnet phono stage, meaning you can connect a turntable directly for a neat and compact vinyl system.

You can also plug in a subwoofer (such as Ruark's own RS1 Subwoofer) into the sub output for greater power and room-filling sound.

The Ruark Audio MR1 MK3 comes in two finishes – rich walnut or charcoal lacquer – with slate grey fabric grilles. The top-mounted rotary control dial returns, too.

The new MR1 MK3 speakers are available now for £399 / $579 / €479 / AU$899. In comparison, the MR1 MK2 launched at £349 / $379 / €499 / AU$749, and while the price differences vary by territory (especially in the US), Ruark has taken pains to ensure the price of the new models didn't rise too far, at least in the UK.

It's no exaggeration to say these new-generation powered speakers come with high expectations, so we're excited to get a sample into our test rooms for a full review.

