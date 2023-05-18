Chord’s Ultima Integrated amp combines spaceship looks with out-of-this-world accuracy

The new Ultima Integrated amplifier courtesy of audio specialist Chord Electronics has been unveiled at this year’s High End Munich show . The new 125-watt integrated amp comes equipped with ultra-high-frequency power supplies and advanced error-correction topology, a tech that monitors and corrects signals before the output stage for better signal accuracy and audio fidelity.

The new amp is the British company's first full-width integrated amplifier in years, and boasts an output power of 125W into 8 ohms. According to Chord Electronics, the Ultima also integrates the latest developments in low-distortion power supplies to deliver low noise and “outstanding amp operation”.

The Ultima features four inputs, one fully balanced and three unbalanced, each of which utilises individual buffering and selective filtering against radio frequency interference. Each input also features selection switching through microprocessor-controlled relays, with the amp itself using an AV bypass input and a balanced preamp output for connecting to additional power amps.

Design-wise, the new model mimics the Ultima Pre 3 preamp by sporting a 28mm-thick front panel, while the front panel central power on/off control uses multi-coloured dimmable lighting to indicate the amp’s playing status. The so-called “power sphere” is then surrounded by a combined volume and input selector and a combined balance and AV bypass control.

(Image credit: Chord Electronics)

The metal case itself is aircraft-grade aluminium, with the lid featuring a vented design and a dimmable LED light ring. The Ultima Integrated is available in a choice of Jett Black or Argent Silver, and can also be spruced up with a polished black acrylic side block option for no additional cost.

According to Chord’s owner and chief designer John Franks: “The new Ultima Integrated offers levels of performance not yet seen in any integrated amplifier” and, thanks to its four line inputs, delivers "high energy power levels and fast transient power that Chord Electronics’ products are known for”.

After making its debut at the High End Munich Show this week, the Ultima Integrated is available to pre-order for £8,500 (US/AU$ pricing TBC) from Chord Electronics dealers now, with the product expected to be fully available and shipping in September.

