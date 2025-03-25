Fiio's flagship in-ear headphones are packed full of drivers to put your music in pole position

The F7 IEMs pack 13 drive units in total

Fiio FX17 in-ear headphones
(Image credit: Fiio)

Fiio has unveiled its new flagship in-ear monitors, the FX17, and they're not exactly short on drive units.

The new IEMs offer three types of driver, packing a single dynamic, four balanced armature and eight electrostatic units alongside a five-way crossover, combining to deliver what Fiio promises is a broad, wide soundstage and a detailed, natural sound.

Those electrostatic drivers tease "exceptional high-frequency extension" for handling the strains of upper-range reproduction, complemented by a quadrumvirate of two-part balanced drivers which aim for denser mids and more transparency than would be possible with electrostatic units alone. The single dynamic driver, meanwhile, offers a lightweight yet rigid design with reduced resonance and distortion for cleaner, clearer audio reproduction.

Fiio FX17 in-ear headphones

(Image credit: Fiio)

The FX17 strive for a minimalist aesthetic thanks to their curved exterior, with the IEM's ear shell cavity constructed using high-density, hand-polished titanium.

Included with the new in-ears are three swappable plugs. There are 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced options, as well as a USB-C connector with a built-in digital decoding chip and DSP which is capable of supporting hi-res audio files up to 32bit/384kHz PMC.

The FX17’s cable incorporates a gold, silver, and copper construction, all of which have undergone refinement in a bid to remove impurities, reduce transmission loss and further improve the FX17.

The Fiio FX17 are priced at £1399 / $1499 and will be available from April 14th.

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

