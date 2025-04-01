Our regular Now Playing column is back, and it's really starting to pick up some steam. We have already zigzagged comprehensively across the musical landscape in our past two instalments, treating your ears to the glorious joys of Fontaines D.C., Doechii, Radiohead and, of course, Thundercat jamming on the bass while dressed as a big orange kitty.

This week's selection is no less eclectic, even if we couldn't dig out any oversized animal fun this time around. Ghost's latest single could herald the arrival of the most exciting metal release of 2025, Bon Iver eases us into the warmer weather, and Chappell Roan continues to blaze a very distinctive sonic trail.

That's just the start of it. Running the musical gamut from fearsome hip-hop to nu-metal madness, this month's edition of Now Playing has us jamming our feet firmly onto the musical accelerator. Try to keep up!

tv off by Kendrick Lamar

I’ve been going through Kendrick Lamar’s back catalogue this year, sparked by his sensational performance at Super Bowl LIX. King Kunta has been a test track staple in our reviews for years (and remains a terrific song), but it’s the more recent tv off that has snagged its way into my brain this week. A catchy hook with producer Mustard’s signature punchy claps, those attention-grabbing blaring horns, and Lamar’s now-iconic yell of ‘Mustaaaaaaard’ – what’s not to like?

The best part is the closing refrain of "crazy, scary, spooky, hilarious" courtesy of guest rapper Lefty Gunplay, which I’ve been muttering to myself at random bursts throughout the day. It’s perhaps not one of Lamar’s more intellectually incisive and layered lyrics, but throughout it all is his rousing, celebratory tone that is irresistible. It’s just a great tune.

Words by Kashfia Kabir

Pieces Of A Dream by MIKE

Sorry, I think I dozed off there. That’s the effect this track can have on you – it’s so laid back it’s practically horizontal.

The track in question samples a song of the same name by an R&B group called, wait for it… Pieces Of A Dream. While the original is a slightly meandering jazz-funk instrumental that verges on lift music, this version has MIKE’s drawling rap, that killer keyboard hook on repeat and weightier drums. The result is a much more anchored track that feels more like a recurring dream than the rather fragmented original.

Technically speaking, there’s not a great deal to challenge your system – no great dynamic shifts to deal with, no changes in tempo, no surprises whatsoever. But maybe that in itself is the challenge – how do you keep such a repetitive track sounding interesting and fully infused with its hypnotic power? You’ll need plenty of low end alongside a midrange with a great deal of clarity to communicate MIKE’s rather despondent lyrics.

At just over two-and-a-half minutes long, it’s short and sweet, with just the one verse that’s bookended by the chorus. Sometimes, that’s all you need.

Words by Joe Svetlik

The Giver by Chappell Roan

It’s hard to follow one of the most popular album releases of the past 12 months, but Chappell Roan’s latest single does not disappoint. A fun queer country song that subverts the genre’s expectations of gender roles? Yes, please.

Right from the off you are hit with an infectious joyful energy that defies you not to tap along, complete with over-the-top fiddle solos and whooping vocals.

The single absolutely revels in the country style without slipping into pastiche or parody. Instead, Roan adds her signature cheeky lyrics to make it her own, boasting how she “ain’t no country boy quitter”.

Like the majority of Roan’s back catalogue, The Giver is also a track that worms its way into my brain and won’t leave until I’ve listened to it at least five times a day. Its jaunty instrumentals (ten points for the inclusion of a banjo) and unapologetically queer narrative make for a riotous experience.

What can I say? She knows how to write a banger.

Words by Robyn Quick

Walk Home by Bon Iver

It’s been nearly six years since Bon Iver’s last album, and while his collaborations with Taylor Swift and The National have tided me over, I’ve been yearning for a full-length project from the hugely talented alternative artist for quite some time now. Late last year, he released a short EP titled SABLE, which almost satiated my craving for new music from him; so I was elated to discover that the EP was merely the first part of a full album rollout.

SABLE features some truly beautiful, tear-jerking tracks in the form of Speyside and Awards Season, which harken back to 2005’s For Emma, Forever Ago; but I was left wanting some of Bon Iver’s more experimental electronic sound, which was found on 2016’s 22, A Million. Thankfully, Walk Home hints at a balance between Bon Iver’s two sides, bringing both his slower, introspective style and experimental digital production to the table.

The track is underpinned by a rich bassline, with layered harmonised vocals and occasional electronic riffs that perfectly marry the two sides of Bon Iver’s sound. It’s by no means an upbeat summer banger, but it's an easygoing and smooth track with some deep and metaphorical lyricism to sink your teeth into. The song's electronic elements also vary greatly from deep, distorted bass effects to unique vocal filters that push Justin Vernon’s vocal performance higher into the alto range, which could trip up less adept hi-fi gear or headphones.

If you’re looking for an easygoing tune with plenty of substance to see in the warmer evenings, I can't recommend Walk Home enough. I would also suggest keeping an ear out for the full album – titled SABLE, fABLE – which is set to release on the 11th of April.

Words by Lewis Empson

King of Rome by Melvins

Melvins are a cult favourite among grunge and sludge metal fans, with big-name artists, including Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, citing them as a major influence on their own music.

That's why I was all over the band’s latest single, King of Rome, the moment it dropped on Tidal in March. Reuniting band leader/guitarist and vocalist Buzz “King Buzzo” Osborne with original drummer Mike Dillard, the track is one of five set to appear on Melvins’ new EP, Thunderball. And what a track it is.

Starting with a rhythmically addictive fuzzy guitar riff that’s backed up by the band’s intentionally grimy bass and topped with King Buzzo’s punk vocals, the track builds by adding layered chorus harmonies and raw guitar interludes.

The result is a new entry to the band’s long discography that strikes enough familiar notes to transport any established fan right back to the 90s, but is still accessible enough to win over newcomers to the genre.

Give it a listen!

Words by Alastair Stevenson

Satanized by Ghost

It's never easy when Ghost unveil their latest smash. It can cause a few askance glances at the local supermarket when you involuntarily blurt out punchy stabs of “Blasphemy! Heresy!” in your best overly dramatic falsetto. That doesn’t put people at their ease when perusing the vegetable isle at Tesco.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t get Ghost’s latest sublime single out of my head. The announcement of a new album courtesy of the Swedish pop-cum-metal-cum-glam outfit has been one of my few rays of sunshine in the near-apocalyptic disasterpiece that has been 2025, with Satanized acting as the ear-wormy aperitif to the upcoming main event that is set to be the group’s sixth album, Skeletá.

I’ve already droned on about my love of Ghost – in particular, 2023’s superlative Impera – and the self-indulgence won’t abate any time soon. I haven’t been this excited for anything since they put every episode of The Simpsons on Disney Plus.

Skeletá drops on 25th of April, so in the meantime, it's Satanized on repeat until my brain melts.

Words by Harry McKerrell

Sugar by System of a Down

If you want to give your system a true thrashing, especially when it comes to seeing just how elastic and controlled it really is with dynamics, feed it some System of a Down. We have already gone into some detail about why the nu-metal gods are a great test of any system (be it headphones or full hi-fi), and I have a particular fondness for this absolute insanity of a song which was also the brand’s first-ever single in 1998.

It has more dynamic ups and downs than a roller-coaster, but the real trick here is just how well those upheavals are handled with power and subtlety. They are like the sonic equivalent of a really good handbrake turn – they must be precise and hit their mark with impact – without ever losing that propulsive, manic flow that runs throughout.

It’s a raw introduction to Serj Tankian’s operatic, frenetic vocals, and it should leave you breathless and laughing at the wild energy of the somewhat silly chorus and intense ‘freak out’ bridge. As ever with SOAD songs, there is a sombre, critical message underlying those garish sounds and lyrics – but Sugar is a fun ride, as long as you hold on for dear life.

Words by Kashfia Kabir

The World Is Yours by Nas

I’m not a complete philistine when it comes to hip-hop, but I’ll happily admit that the general boundary of my listening tends to stop at around the year 1998. Happily, Nas’ exemplary classic Illmatic dropped (and dropped hard) in the spring of 1994, making it right up my proverbial street.

My love of Illmatic hasn't been re-ignited by the more accessible digital streaming route, either. Thanks to the presence of the Bluetooth-capable Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT in our test rooms over the past couple of weeks, we’ve had the prime opportunity to metaphorically dust off some vinyl and give some choice cuts a spin.

As it turns out, few records are as conducive to being pressed in PVC as Illmatic – there’s something about the warmth and smoothness with which the format is associated that makes Nas’ hazy, texturally rich masterpiece sound its best.

However you listen, there's no excuse for not having Nas' finest hour somewhere in your collection. Absolutely seminal.

Words by Harry McKerrell

So Real by Jeff Buckley

It's a bit of a disgrace that, despite being featured on one of my favourite albums of all time, I hadn't paid much attention to Jeff Buckley's So Real before. 1994's Grace has plenty of headline-worthy tunes to grab one's focus, from the ethereal Lover, You Should Have Come Over to Buckley's never-bettered rendition of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah. Let this act as your bi-yearly reminder to dig it out on whichever format you can.

For whatever reason, So Real has been popping up on my Tidal's list of recommended tracks, so I have to be honest and pick it as my test recommendation for this month.

And what a tester it's turned out to be! Those intermittent strums of gentle blues-inspired guitar will grant insights into how your system or headphones handle textural nuances, whereas Jeff's voice, alternating between whisper-soft melodies and arcing choral refrains, always presents a challenge for the best kit in the business.

Words by Harry McKerrell

What is Now Playing? Harry McKerrell As a collective, our review team listens to a lot of music. Sometimes we rely on old favourites with which we're familiar, but we are always discovering new tracks – be they fresh releases or just songs we haven't encountered before – that give us key insights into new products we are trying out. We also know that plenty of our readers are on the lookout for new tunes, either to assess the capabilities of a new system or simply to show off the full talents of their established hi-fi set-up. That's why we have come up with our monthly 'Now Playing' playlist, a rundown of everything we've been listening to and loving recently, whether at home with a set of headphones or at work in our fabulous test rooms. Each instalment will bring you a handful of tracks chosen by our reviews team, detailing why we love them and what they bring out of certain products, so even if you're not looking for new tunes to play on your system, we hope you find something you'll love no matter how you choose to listen to it. We're always on the lookout for new music, so drop a comment below to share what you have been listening to!

