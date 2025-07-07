Amazon Prime Day always brings with it hundreds, nay thousands, of deals on home cinema hardware.

And having covered the event since it first became a thing, our team of AV experts can safely confirm that not all of those deals are worth your hard-earned cash.

Whether it is a discount on a product we don't rate, no matter how cheap it is, or the fact that a quick price check shows the TV or soundbar has been cheaper in the not-too-distant past (and therefore may get cheaper again), there are plenty of Prime Day deals worth avoiding.

Which is why we’ve chosen to create and continually update this guide in real-time with all the top deals we’ve price-checked and recommend.

Every Prime Day deal mentioned, outside of very rare exceptions we’ll flag, is on a product we’ve fully reviewed and know is worth your money, at a discounted price that’s actually worth your attention. So you can trust our buying advice.

On the off-chance you’re after something specific, make sure to get in touch with our experts either on our forums and social media channels, or directly using our shared whathifi@futurenet.com inbox, and we’ll endeavour to find a deal on it!