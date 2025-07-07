Amazon Prime Day 2025 home cinema deals live: top savings on OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more
Follow our live blog for all the best Prime Day home cinema deals our experts recommend
Amazon Prime Day always brings with it hundreds, nay thousands, of deals on home cinema hardware.
And having covered the event since it first became a thing, our team of AV experts can safely confirm that not all of those deals are worth your hard-earned cash.
Whether it is a discount on a product we don't rate, no matter how cheap it is, or the fact that a quick price check shows the TV or soundbar has been cheaper in the not-too-distant past (and therefore may get cheaper again), there are plenty of Prime Day deals worth avoiding.
Which is why we’ve chosen to create and continually update this guide in real-time with all the top deals we’ve price-checked and recommend.
Every Prime Day deal mentioned, outside of very rare exceptions we’ll flag, is on a product we’ve fully reviewed and know is worth your money, at a discounted price that’s actually worth your attention. So you can trust our buying advice.
On the off-chance you're after something specific, make sure to get in touch with our experts either on our forums and social media channels
Which TV is on the top of our Amazon Prime Day wish list?
There's one TV that we're keeping a close eye on this Prime Day, and it's surprisingly not the latest and greatest flagship model. It's actually the LG C4, which we're anticipating some huge savings on if pricing decreases from earlier this year are anything to go by.
Specifically, we're talking about the 42-inch LG C4, which dropped to a tantalising £589 (down from £1400) in May. We have our fingers tightly crossed for the best gaming TV on the market to drop to an even lower price in the Prime Day sales.
But what makes it such a good gaming TV? It sports four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which support 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM. Furthermore, its compact screen size makes it a great choice for use in a desktop setup; think of it as an overpowered gaming monitor.
It's also a great choice for those working with confined living room spaces, as it proves that you don't have to compromise on picture quality if you're after a smaller TV.
We're tracking the price of the C4 in all sizes very closely this year, so stay alert for some potentially huge savings.
Read our full LG OLED42C4 review
Which soundbar should you buy?
Looking for a soundbar this Prime Day, but not sure where to start or which models to keep tabs on? If that sounds like you and you’re short on cash, then our staff writer and regular soundbar tester, Robyn Quick, has two options they’d recommend keeping an eye on.
First up is the Sonos Beam (Gen 2). This is the top recommendation for buyers on a budget, or without oodles of space, even at full price. Hence its ongoing place in our best Dolby Atmos soundbars buying guide.
Offering solid Atmos support, generally great for the price sound, and a discreet design, the Beam (Gen 2) is fantastic. As it’s starting to get long in the tooth, it also frequently gets decent discounts. We’re expecting a decent deal on it during Prime Day, as a result.
The second, even cheaper, model they recommend watching is the Sony HT-SF150. Though it’s getting on and doesn’t have Atmos, the HT-SF150 is the best soundbar you’ll find for less than £100.
Having retested it mere weeks ago, we can also confirm it is a cut above the audio you’ll get from most TVs’ built-in speakers. So if you want to upgrade your home set-up's audio but want to pay the absolute minimum possible, this is the one to watch.
Read the full story: We’ve reviewed hundreds of soundbars – for most people, these are the only two you need to consider
Which Mini LED TV should you keep an eye on?
Though, as a team, we tend to favour OLED sets for buyers looking for a top-notch TV – that’s why most of the premium sets in our best TV guide use the panel tech – if you want a great value TV and can’t afford to spend thousands, we’d recommend keeping a close eye on Mini LED sets.
The TVs can’t match the perfect blacks of OLED sets, but they are cheaper to make and often get huge discounts during Prime Day, making them easy recommendations based on our hallowed performance-per-pound metric.
If that sounds appealing, our editor has two Mini LED TVs in particular that he recommends keeping an eye on.
The first is Amazon’s own-brand Fire TV Omni Mini LED. This is because, as well as offering one of the most consistent movie watching experiences you’ll find on a set its price, Amazon also tends to offer the biggest savings on its Fire-branded devices during Prime Day.
Last year, its Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED sold for close to half price during Prime Day. If the same happens to its Mini LED this year, then the set will be one of biggest bargains we’ve seen in 2025.
The second is on the TCL C805K. This was a 2024 Award-winner, and while it’s coming to the end of its life, it remains one of the best value big screen TVs currently available.
Based on our experience covering past Prime Days, TCL sets tend to get hefty discounts. This was the case with the TCL C845K last year.
If you want a big screen TV with reliable, incredibly bright picture quality and solid gaming specifications, we’d strongly recommend keeping an eye on the C805K, especially the 85-inch model.
Read the full story: I'm predicting huge savings on five-star Mini LED TVs – these are the two I'd keep an eye on
Welcome to our 2025 Amazon Prime Day home cinema deals live hub. The event is set to kick off at midnight, but we’ve started a little early to help you get off on the right foot with this year’s sale.
In the run up to the main event, we’ll be delivering a curated list of the best early deals we’ve spotted, both on Amazon and other retailers, right here, on this page.
Each hour our team of experts will also offer advice on which products they’re personally keeping an eye on, helping you create your own shortlist.
Make sure to follow us and keep this page open for all the latest posts, direct from our home cinema experts!