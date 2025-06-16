Welcome to On The Radar, our new monthly column where we collect our top five most highly anticipated announcements of the month. These are the latest AV, hi-fi and home cinema reveals that we're looking forward to getting into our dedicated testing facilities.

In this first outing, you'll find the latest edition of JBL's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar packages, complete with nifty magnetic wireless surround speakers, as well as a portable powerhouse projector from Hisense.

Bose also announced its latest iteration of its popular QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, now with wireless charging and even better noise cancelling.

And it didn't stop there, as Bose revealed a brand new entry in its SoundLink portable speaker series, too. It's got some tough competition in the form of the JBL Charge 6, but its rugged design and promise of powerful sound mean it could be up to the challenge.

We can't, of course, forget Cambridge Audio's adorable new power amplifier, which promises a serious sonic punch despite its compact footprint.

JBL Bar 1300MK2

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL’s new super-powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar system features 29 drivers in total, spanning the main soundbar, the nifty detachable surround-sound speakers, and the new dual driver subwoofer.

It’s also packed full of proprietary sound processing modes, with a new version of JBL’s MultiBeam system for a wider and more immersive soundscape.

Pair that with HDMI 2.1 passthrough, a comprehensive app for controlling and tuning the system, and support for a wide array of streaming services for wireless music casting, and the Bar 1300MK2 could pose a serious threat to the likes of Samsung’s new HW-QN990F system.

Read our full JBL Bar 1300MK2 story

Price: £1300 / $1700 / AU$TBC

£1300 / $1700 / AU$TBC Release date: September 2025

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Generation)

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the current kings of noise cancellation, and they also happen to provide a five-star sound, so expectations are immediately set high with this latest generation model.

Updates coming with these second-generation buds include a new AI-backed noise-cancelling system that promises smoother changes to the noise cancelling, meaning sudden loud noises (such as a siren or train passing by) will be handled more efficiently by these new buds.

Furthermore, Bose has finally added wireless charging to the case, and a new AI-based (we’re seeing a trend here) sound suppression feature will improve call quality.

Our favourite new feature, though, is the new eartip design, which has been redesigned to reduce earwax build-up and make cleaning your buds easier.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Generation) story

Price: £299 / $299 / AU$450

£299 / $299 / AU$450 Release date: June 2025 (UK) / TBC (US) / July 2025 (Australia)

Cambridge Audio MXW70

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Cambridge Audio’s adorable (and Award-winning) MXN10 music streamer now has an equally cute stereo amplifier to match, in the form of the MXW70.

It sports the same industrial design and identical dimensions, meaning it can be stacked on top of the network streamer to create a compact hi-fi arrangement.

This small-yet-mighty power amp features 70W of Class-D amplification per channel (with two channels driven) and aims to deliver “high efficiency and a compact form without compromising the rich, musical sound quality Cambridge Audio is known for”.

Despite its compact footprint, Cambridge claims that it has no trouble powering more demanding speakers.

Connectivity-wise, the MXW70 sports a set of speaker terminals, a choice of balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA stereo line level inputs, accompanied by an input selector and a switch to toggle between stereo and mono sound.

Read our full Cambridge Audio MXW70 story

Price: £499 / $599 / AU$TBC

£499 / $599 / AU$TBC Release date: Summer 2025

Hisense M2 Pro

(Image credit: Hisense)

Compact, streaming-ready projectors are becoming an ever more popular category of home cinema products, and Hisense is no stranger to the concept.

Following up on the admirable C1 and C2 Pro, Hisense has now launched the M2 Pro, which promises excellent picture performance thanks to "next-gen AI 4K Clarity technology".

Using algorithms, the M2 Pro will upscale images, reduce noise and optimise contrast. It also uses Hisense’s proprietary Triple Laser system, with a claimed 1300 lumens of brightness, alongside automatic picture calibration settings, including Hisense’s Seamless Auto Keystone Correction and Seamless Auto Focus.

Optical zoom is also on board, with the ability to beam an image ranging from 65 to 200 inches, and there is even picture compensation for projecting onto non-white surfaces.

Read our full Hisense M2 Pro story

Price: £TBC / $1299 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $1299 / AU$TBC Release date: Summer 2025

Bose SoundLink Plus

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose’s latest addition to its SoundLink portable speaker line sits between the Flex and Max, and it looks as though it has a lot to offer.

Bose claims that it offers a "rich sound" blended with a "rugged, ready-for-anything design" with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating for a best-of-both-worlds approach.

Inside the SoundLink Plus you’ll find one subwoofer, a tweeter, and four passive radiators which aim to create a class-leading sound within the Bluetooth speaker category.

However, competition is rife, especially from the likes of the JBL Charge 6 and Flip 7, so the Bose has to prove its mettle to outshine its five-star competitors.

Read our full Bose SoundLink Plus story

Price: £250 / $269 / AU$429

£250 / $269 / AU$429 Release date: June 2025 (UK, US) / July 2025 (Australia)

