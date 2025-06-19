If you're using an Apple TV 4K and are wondering what you could possibly do to make the picture experience any better, then this setting is the one you're looking for.

The best streaming device on the market already delivers an excellent streaming experience; we especially approve of its 4K HDR image, and the fact that it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ is the icing on the cake.

However, if you desire an even more dynamic picture, you'll want to find the Colour Balance calibration setting. You'll need an iPhone with Face ID running iOS 14.5 or later to complete this step, and it takes less than two minutes to complete.

To find this feature, simply navigate to settings, click on video and audio, then click calibration, and here is where you'll find the Colour Balance setting.

You'll need to position your iPhone in front of your TV screen; don't worry, your Apple TV 4K will walk you through the process. A series of colours will flash, and then you're done – simple.

From here, you should notice richer and more accurate colours, and Apple even includes a handy side-by-side test so you can decide if the difference is right for you.

It's worth noting that this system doesn't change your TV's settings directly, so any settings you've tweaked with other inputs in mind won't be affected.

I should also mention that the setting will not apply when Dolby Vision content is played, as the dynamic HDR format overwrites it for the duration of whatever you're watching.

I won't use my Apple TV 4K without this feature applied, and on the several TVs I've used in tandem with my streamer – including a Samsung Mini LED model and OLEDs from Sony and Philips – I've noticed the benefit every time.

Your mileage may vary, as I haven't tried it with every single TV brand on the market (that would take quite a while), but that two minutes to set Colour Balance up could unlock a serious picture upgrade; so it's definitely worth checking out.

