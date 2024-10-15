Sonos officially unveils the Arc Ultra Dolby Atmos soundbar and Sub 4

It's the Dolby Atmos soundbar we've all been waiting for. After what feels like an eternity of leaks and speculation, Sonos has finally unveiled its latest flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar, and as predicted it's a step-up version of the beloved Sonos Arc.

The Sonos Arc Ultra packs 14 custom Sonos-engineered drivers into a chassis that looks practically identical to the existing Arc. Sonos has provided a handy breakdown of the driver configuration, which includes the new Sound Motion woofer which can reportedly deliver double the bass performance of the existing Arc. Sonos is making a huge deal about Sound Motion, calling it "one of the most significant breakthroughs in audio engineering in nearly 100 years". It allows for a bigger and weightier sound to be achieved from smaller driver units, with lightweight motors in each corner of the driver playing a key role in displacing more air – to hopefully enable deeper bass.

A new centre speaker array housed in the middle of the bar is in charge of delivering crisp and clear dialogue, and dedicated side and upward-firing drivers disperse audio horizontally and vertically to create an immersive sound field. These are all tied together by the custom colinear waveguides for the left, right and centre channels that reportedly "bring stunning clarity to the whole front soundstage".

This culminates in a 9.1.4 spatial audio experience with Dolby Atmos, which will "envelop you in sound" according to Sonos. As is to be expected, the Arc Ultra is compatible with the wider Sonos ecosystem, meaning you can pair it with a Sonos Sub (more on that momentarily) and Era 300 speakers to create a wireless surround sound system.

As is all the rage with TV and soundbar manufacturers, Sonos has implemented a dialogue enhancement feature, which will allow users to pick between different levels of enhancement to boost vocal clarity. Trueplay also makes a return for calibrating the system to best suit your room – and Android users can finally rejoice as the Arc Ultra is the first device in Sonos' portfolio to support this feature on devices other than iPhones.

While it's difficult to gauge from the online images of the 'bar, the Arc Ultra seems to look almost identical to the current model, though Sonos (rightly) highlights that it is already an attractive and functional design. It's slightly slimmer than its predecessor and it comes in the same two finishes; black and white.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Naturally, the Arc Ultra uses the Sonos app. While it has had its fair share of criticism over the past year, Sonos reportedly remains committed to winning its users back by improving the app experience. It remains the primary way to interact with the Arc Ultra, and it's required to set the device up and initiate Trueplay. Once the soundbar is set up, you can revert to your TV's remote to control it though streaming through the Arc Ultra and amending settings will likely involve tinkering with the app again. The Arc Ultra is also compatible with the Sonos Ace headphones for spatial sound in a private listening environment – though our three-star review might dissuade you from splashing out on the matching cans.

If the bassier presentation that Sonos is promising with the Arc Ultra isn't enough for you, then you'll be happy to find that Sonos has also introduced a new subwoofer to pair with this soundbar. The Sonos Sub 4 is another familiar package, with Sonos sticking with its rounded-square design. It features dual force-cancelling woofers that "virtually eliminate distortion", and a new matte finish for a sleeker look. It's a versatile design that can be placed upright or on its side (depending on the limitations of your setup), and its upgraded wireless radio will reportedly strengthen the connection to your other Sonos speakers. Sonos has also future-proofed the Sub 4 with "increased memory and processing power for future innovations"; could this be a hint to more home cinema announcements coming soon?

The Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos Sub 4 will be available from 29th October in black or white. Both are available to pre-order now; the Arc Ultra retails for £999 / $999 / AU$1799 (which isn't a far cry from the Arc's £899 / $899 / AU$1499 RRP), while the Sub 4 costs £799 / $799 / AU$1299. Sonos is also selling bundles with both new products, as well as full home cinema kits that pair the new soundbar and subwoofer with the Era 300 and Era 100 speakers.