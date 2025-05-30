The Sonos Arc Ultra is on sale for the first time – don't miss this saving on the best Dolby Atmos soundbar
£100 off the best 'bar money can buy
The Sonos Arc's long-awaited replacement, the Sonos Arc Ultra, finally graced our testing room late last year; and it delivered a show-stopping performance.
We were already huge fans of the Arc, so expectations were high – and the Ultra barely broke a sweat in smashing those.
Unfortunately, something else was also high: the price. At £999, the Arc Ultra was on the pricey side, and it has remained there since its launch. Sonos opted to discount the original Arc, presumably to clear shelves, leaving the Ultra's price pretty much untouched in the process.
Thankfully, that has just changed; the Arc Ultra is on sale for the first time since it launched. The discount knocks £100 off the asking price, bringing it down to £899, and it can be found at a range of retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, Currys and Sonos's official website.
Sonos Arc Ultra was £999 now £899 at Amazon (save £100)
The Sonos Arc Ultra immediately entered the top spot in our best Dolby Atmos soundbars list thanks to its rich, dynamic and cinematic sound, with major upgrades over its Hall of Fame-inductee predecessor. It especially excels with low-end effects thanks to its new Sound Motion drivers, and Dolby Atmos height effects also get a boost. While this isn't a groundbreaking discount, it's still £100 off what we consider to be the best soundbar on the market.
Also available at: John Lewis, Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, Currys and Sonos
The Sonos Arc Ultra, available in either black or white, is a shining example of how to do a premium Dolby Atmos soundbar right.
It replaces a fan-favourite soundbar, but improves in practically every sense, making this a worthy addition to Sonos's portfolio.
It features a neater design with a panel featuring touch controls, and a new Bluetooth pairing button for connecting phones and tablets to the 'bar. It is wider but slightly shorter than its predecessor, too.
The real upgrades can be found within the Arc Ultra, with its 15 Class D amplifiers powering 14 drivers, all of which are Sonos-engineered. The 9.1.4-channel system, up from the 5.0.2 configuration on the original Arc, features seven tweeters, six midrange woofers, and a 'Sound Motion' woofer.
The Sound Motion driver is the big news, as it's a unique Sonos-derived design that claims to deliver punchier bass from a much smaller driver unit. In practice, the Arc's low-end effects were greatly improved, hence our glowing review.
Furthermore, the Ultra offers a more precise, dynamic and detailed performance over its Award-winning predecessor, which helped it to secure the top spot in our best soundbars list.
At £899, the Arc Ultra is by no means a steal, but it's a decent saving nonetheless. A £100 saving isn't to be sniffed at, especially on a premium 'bar that is only six months old.
MORE:
Check out our full Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar review
As well as our list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars
And our best soundbar deals page for more soundbar savings
Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.