This five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar system has dropped to its lowest price ever

If you are looking for an excellent soundbar system at a discount, this could be the deal you have been waiting for. The Samsung Q990D is one of the best surround sound systems we have tested, comprising a soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers.

You can get the sound package for £829 at Amazon, saving you a whopping £870 off its original price. That's the lowest price we have seen on the system.

With its "large, immersive and three-dimensional sound", this five-star system is very much worth your attention.

Samsung HW-Q990D was £1699 £829 at Amazon (save £870)

The Samsung Q990D is the best soundbar package we have tested to date, and that statement is backed up with a five-star review and What Hi-Fi? Award. It boasts 11.4.1 channels of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, and twin HDMI 2.1 inputs, which is good news for gamers.

The Samsung Q990D is a mighty impressive set, and if a lone soundbar won't quite cut the mustard for you, then this package could be the solution. And it could cost you only £829 compared with the original £1699 asking price.

It has an 11.1.4-channel system with 22 drivers. The soundbar alone features six elliptical midrange drivers, three tweeters that fire forwards, four side-firing drivers and two up-firing drivers.

In each surround speaker, there's one forward-, one side- and one up-firing driver. And finally, the subwoofer has a 20cm driver. That's covering all the angles for a fraction of the price.

Samsung also has an enticing HDMI socket offering; there are two HDMI 2.1 inputs, with full support for advanced gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

In our Samsung HW-Q990D review, we say: "It’s a hugely compelling package overall, and while it’s certainly not cheap, it is good value compared with alternative systems that offer similar specification and features.

"If you want something approaching ‘proper’ Atmos sound without buying an AV amplifier and 12 individual speakers, it has to be on your shortlist."

And right now, you can secure the lot for the cheapest-ever price of just £829 at Amazon. A real bargain.

MORE:

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars: our reviewers' five recommendations

Dolby Atmos: what is it? How can you get it?

How to choose and set up a soundbar