On the hunt for a way to improve your TV's audio that won't break the bank? This soundbar deal could be just the one for you.

The LG S70TY is on sale for just £259 at Amazon right now, a saving of a very worthwhile £340 on this four-star 'bar.

In our review, we found the Dolby Atmos soundbar offers "balanced sound and a great sense of space" all packed into a "nifty package". It comes with a wireless subwoofer to enhance the bass of your home cinema system.

With a solid set of features and an easy listening experience, LG's 'bar is going for a bargain price right now.

Need more convincing? The soundbar earned four stars in our LG S70TY review, where we praised its full-bodied, powerful sound and impressive sense of spaciousness. It handles movie soundtracks particularly well too, with dialogue remaining clear and centred even during action-packed scenes.

It is set up in a 3.1.3-channel configuration, which includes dedicated upward-firing speakers to deliver a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience.

The included wireless subwoofer also adds a substantial low-end punch without requiring additional cables cluttering your living room.

Connectivity is well catered for too, with HDMI eARC, optical and USB ports, while wireless options include Bluetooth for easy streaming from your mobile devices.

It also supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and works with LG's Sound Station app for additional customisation options.

For anyone still relying on their TV's built-in speakers, this represents a substantial upgrade at a price that is significantly more accessible than its launch price.

If you’re after something that packs a bit more of a punch (and are willing to part with some extra cash), check out the full list of the best soundbars we have tested.

