LG's impressive Dolby Atmos soundbar has had its price slashed in half – but stock is already running low
Save more than £350 this Black Friday
If you are on the hunt for a solid soundbar that will not disappoint this Black Friday, we have spotted a top-notch deal that could be the one for you.
The LG S70TY is down to £223 at Amazon, saving you an impressive £376 off its original price. That's close to the lowest price we have seen on this four-star 'bar and gets you more than half off. And, if you're tempted, you might want to snap this up as Amazon claims there are only 10 left in stock at the time of writing.
While the S70TY does not quite reach five star heights, the Dolby Atmos soundbar and wireless subwoofer offers a balanced sound and a great sense of space.
LG S70TY was £599 now £223 at Amazon (save £376)
While it doesn't quite hit the heights of the very best in its class, the LG S70TY is a nicely balanced package that is simple to use and creates an easy-listening experience.
Need more convincing? In our review, we praised its full-bodied, powerful sound and impressive sense of spaciousness. It handles movie soundtracks particularly well too, with dialogue remaining clear and centred even during action-packed scenes.
It is set up in a 3.1.3-channel configuration, which includes dedicated upward-firing speakers to deliver a more immersive Atmos experience.
The included wireless subwoofer also adds a substantial low-end punch without requiring additional cables cluttering up your living room.
Connectivity is well catered for too, with HDMI eARC, optical and USB ports, while wireless options include Bluetooth for easy streaming from your mobile devices.
It also supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and works with LG's Sound Station app for additional customisation options.
For anyone still relying on their TV's built-in speakers, this represents a substantial upgrade at a price that is significantly more accessible than its launch price.
If you’re after something that packs a bit more of a punch (and are willing to part with some extra cash), check out the full list of the best soundbars we have tested.
MORE:
Read our full LG S70TY review
Best soundbars 2025: Dolby Atmos movie magic from budget to premium
Best TV 2025: flagship OLEDs and affordable flatscreens tried and tested
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.
- Esat DedezadeFreelance contributor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.