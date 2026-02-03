Nakamichi has announced a variant of its Nakamichi Dragon soundbar to create an 11.1.6-channel configuration, and it could breathe new life into the system.

The home cinema soundbar system consists of a main soundbar, two surround speakers, and a subwoofer. This differs from the original setup, which includes two subwoofers.

The Dragon's reduced components could give this variation a more compact build with a "streamlined footprint" and make it a more practical choice for many.

This new single 12-inch subwoofer features a 12-inch cabinet, and the brand adds that it delivers “a commanding, physical bass presence that establishes a new benchmark for what a plug-and-play home theatre can achieve”. The subwoofer weighs a hefty 36kg, so it is certainly living up to its beastly title.

Its 12-inch “aerospace-grade” aluminium driver is paired with a carbon passive radiator that extends low-frequency reach and increases tactile response, says the Japanese brand.

Both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Pro are available to provide “cinematic immersion”, as stated by Nakamichi.

(Image credit: Nakamichi)

The new system launched costing $3800 (around £2782 / AU$5427) in the US, with no word on availability in the UK or Australia yet. That’s quite an eye-watering price tag, especially when considering the best current package in our best soundbars guide – the Samsung HW-Q990F – launched at £1699 / $1999 / AU$1999.

When we reviewed the original variant of the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 system, the soundbar failed to blow us away. While we liked its immersive surround sound and controlled bass performance, its overall audio quality was harsh and overbearing, which led to a three-star rating.

The soundbar’s design also proved cumbersome with five heavy pieces of kit to lug around, which feels like overkill for casual use. That means the more streamlined product list could make it easier to set up.

We are yet to get the new soundbar into our test room, but we will keep you updated on whether the variation is an improvement.

