Even though Amazon Prime Day does not officially start until tomorrow (8th July), we have already spied a hefty saving on this four-star LG soundbar that is well worth a second look.

The LG S70TY is currently available for an all-time low of £219 at Amazon, lopping £380 off its original price.

During testing, we found that it offers a "balanced sound and a great sense of space" which provides an instant improvement on even the best TV's audio performance. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer to enhance the bass.

While it's not perfect, there is no denying this is a great price for such an easy-going soundbar package.

LG S70TY: was £599 now £219 at Amazon A saving of £380 off its launch price means you're getting a seriously hefty deal here. We appreciate this isn't the best in class, but for only a little over £200 you're getting a nicely balanced package that is simple to use and creates an easy listening experience.

The soundbar earned four stars in our LG S70TY review, where we praised its full-bodied, powerful sound and impressive sense of spaciousness.

It handles movie soundtracks particularly well too, with dialogue remaining clear and centred even during action-packed scenes.

It is set up in a 3.1.3-channel configuration, which includes dedicated upward-firing speakers to deliver a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience.

The included wireless subwoofer also adds a substantial low-end punch without meaning that you have additional cables cluttering your living room.

Connectivity is well catered for too, with HDMI eARC, optical, and USB ports, while wireless options include Bluetooth for easy streaming from your mobile devices.

It also supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and works with LG's Sound Station app for additional customisation options.

For anyone still relying on their TV's built-in speakers, this represents a substantial upgrade at a price that is significantly more accessible than its launch price.

Our only word of caution is that the system isn't perfect, hence our four-star rating. The unit can struggle with detail, especially around voices.

If you’re after something with a bit more finesse (and are willing to part with some extra cash), check out the full list of the best soundbars we have tested.

