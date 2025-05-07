This pint-sized Harman Kardon soundbar is still available for a steal

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a deal on a pint-sized Harman Kardon soundbar!

If your budget can't quite stretch to a more expensive model, the Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 700 is a great way to save some cash and still achieve a balanced sound performance.

It is available for £199 at Peter Tyson, saving you a respectable £251 off its original price. Now, this low price tag is only available if you have a VIP account with Peter Tyson. Don't worry, though, because it is free and fuss-free to sign up for.

If you are looking for a cost-efficient soundbar with impressive surround sound technology, this could be a great option.

The MultiBeam 700 is smaller than its more premium sibling, the MultiBeam 1100, and it lacks the modern feel of many newer soundbars,.

But in our mind the slightly clunky design is more than made up for by the super-low price and easy-going sound.

In our review of the MultiBeam 700, we said: “Much care has been taken to avoid rough edges or sparkly treble – anything that may wear the ears – and there’s a satisfying amount of bass here that perhaps belies the soundbar’s 79cm wide frame.”

It houses a pair of 25mm tweeters and five 5cm woofers, and it does a good job of simulating a 5.1-channel surround effect.

The MultiBeam has a top-notch selection of other features, too. It includes Bluetooth, Chromecast and Apple AirPlay in its connections, as well as one HDMI ARC, aux in and optical in.

On top of that, there are 2.4G and 5G wi-fi transmitters. There’s no Dolby Atmos support here, but for the money this still looks like a bit of a steal.

Our only word of caution is that we have heard from a reader in Norway who has said that the Citation Multibeam 700 won't work with Google's whole house music feature and that it won't work in tandem with other non-Harman Kardon multi-room speakers.

We have reached out to Harman Kardon for clarification but either way, we think the Citation Multibeam 700 is a strong solo soundbar at this price.

MORE:

Here is our in-depth review of the Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 700

These are the best soundbars we recommend

And check out the best soundbar deals