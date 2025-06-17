This year we’re seeing a lot of changes to the Dolby Atmos soundbar market.

For starters, Marshall has launched its first ever soundbar, the Heston 120, which takes aim at the Sonos Arc Ultra at the top of our best Dolby Atmos soundbars buying guide.

Then, we’ve seen a wave of new wireless systems launch – including the shiny new JBL Bar 1300MK2 we covered last week, which is set to take on the Samsung HW-Q990F for the premium end of the market.

And while many will be getting excited about the meaty updates to the main units, for me personally it’s major tweaks being done to an important, but often not talked about, element of soundbar systems that is most interesting – their subwoofers.

If you look at the Q990F and Bar 1300MK2’s specifications sheets, you’ll spot that both come with completely redesigned wireless subwoofers.

Specifically, the Q990F features a smaller, cube subwoofer with dual 8-inch opposing drivers. Samsung claims these have been designed to reduce vibrations, letting it produce a cleaner, more precise bass.

The JBL system’s subwoofer has been given similar treatment, with promised improvements to its precision and a giant 1200W of power, which heavily contributes to the system's overall 2470W. That is a lot of muscle for such a small unit.

Why am I excited about these upgrades in particular, you ask? The reason is simple: subwoofer and general low-end performance were areas both the older Samsung HQ-Q990D and JBL Bar 1300 struggled with to varying degrees.

When we got the Q990D into our listening rooms, one of the only serious cons we experienced was an occasional, but noticeable, bass crackle, which could ruin its otherwise meaty, room filling sound – particularly during booming scenes.

Meanwhile the JBL Bar 1300’s lacked precision, especially at even moderately loud volumes. Here, as well as occasionally drowning out dialogue, the woofer struggled with rhythmically challenging scenes, including a drum heavy section of Dune: Part One. This was a big reason for its four star rating.

Considering the positive experience we had with the Award-winning Q990D and generally good Bar 1300, if the promised improvements on either system ring true when we get the new models into our listening rooms for the full review treatment, we could be in for a treat.

Which is why I can’t help getting a little excited about the work both companies have done to improve subwoofer performance.

