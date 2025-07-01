The Cyrus 40 PPA aims to improve upon one of the best phono stages we have heard in the past decade

We first glimpsed Cyrus Audio's new phono preamplifier at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show earlier this year. And now, after a long wait, we can confirm that the Cyrus 40 PPA is officially launched and available to buy.

Encased in the Cyrus 40 Series' modernised design, the 40 PPA features the same half-width anodised aluminium chassis and five-inch glass-fronted touchscreen display as the rest of its siblings, the 40 ST streamer, 40 AMP integrated and 40 CD player.

The 40 PPA has enjoyed more than just a cosmetic facelift, with extensive updates inside. Cyrus has re-imagined the flow of audio signal from start to end, giving special attention to shielding the sensitive signals from any interference.

Cyrus says: "The PCB design has had a complete overhaul and increased from four to six separate layers to help separate those key circuits from each other and decrease noise interference to almost zero."

The power supply has also been revised to reduce noise by 20 per cent compared with its predecessor, the Classic Phono.

Additionally, you now adjust gain in 5dB increments to further fine-tune your turntable set-up.

(Image credit: Cyrus Audio)

As with the previous models, the 40 PPA supports both moving magnet and moving-coil cartridges, with ample gain, load and capacitance adjustments available to match your vinyl set-up.

A ground lift switch is included to prevent any ground hum problems that arise. It also displays the level of signal you’re outputting, to help you adjust the gain.

As before, you can connect up to four turntables to the phono stage, and there are a pair of RCA stereo and a pair of balanced XLR outputs.

The included remote and on-screen menu aims to make the cartridge configurations easier to set up, while a warp filter is also available.

The Cyrus 40 PPA is also compatible with the outboard 40 PSU power supply, which can be bought separately for £2495 / $3495 / AU$4499.

(Image credit: Cyrus Audio)

Cyrus Audio's long-running Phono Signature has been a permanent fixture in our test rooms since we reviewed it back in 2016. The five-star phono preamplifier is part of our reference system – such is its estimation in our eyes (and to our ears).

The Phono Signature was retired in 2024 to make way for the Classic Phono model, and this has now been superseded by the 40 PPA as Cyrus's new flagship phono stage – one that the brand believes is "one of the best phono preamplifiers on the market, at any price!"

The new Cyrus 40 PPA is available now for £1995 / €2499 / $2899. We'll be sure to take it for a spin as soon as we have a review sample.

