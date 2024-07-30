Goldmund's audiophile-focused preamp packs in new tech, but its price will knock you sideways

Luxury Swiss audio brand Goldmund is back with more high-end hi-fi with prices to make your head spin and your wallet weep. The new Mimesis Excellence preamplifier is aimed squarely at "audiophiles seeking the pinnacle of sound quality", blending Goldmund's high-end technology and components with some of the most luxurious craftsmanship you'll likely find in the consumer market.

Central to Goldmund's latest preamplifier is the newly crafted Themis audio board, which employs mechanical shielding to block distortive electromagnetic emissions. Through the Themis (which is also modular), each channel processes audio separately, minimising noise and keeping the audio signal cleaner and clearer. Each channel also comes with its own advanced DAC and volume control, again seeking the purest sound at a range of volumes and minimising distortion in the process.

The preamplifier houses a customised DAC capable of handling hi-res audio files, including up to DSD512. The amp's bespoke clock generation system promises the lowest levels of jitter possible from digital signal transmission. Fully separated left and right digital and analogue power supplies regulate power in two stages for greater stability and refinement.

(Image credit: Goldmund)

Around the back of the preamp, you'll find an array of analogue and digital connectivity. Inputs include three pairs of line level RCA, two pairs of balanced XLR, two S/PDIF and two optical digital RCA connections. There are two pairs of analogue RCA and XLR outputs apiece.

Carsten Roth, Goldmund's CEO, says: "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of audio technology (and) the Mimesis Excellence preamplifier embodies our dedication to innovation and quality, delivering an unmatched listening experience for our customers".

Goldmund aims its products squarely at the luxury end of the market, with the Telos 8800 power amp boasting a price tag of £350,000 and the Telos 2800 mono power amplifier setting you back a cool £250,000 / $140,000.

The Mimesis Excellence preamp, then, looks like a bit of a steal (relatively, of course). Available in Goldmund's signature grey or matte black finish, the new preamplifier is priced in the bargain basement realm of £45,000 / $48,000 / AU$81,000.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Rotel's integrated amplifier teases no-compromise performance for an entry-level price

Goldmund's luxury amp teases stunning precision and power – but the price will make your head spin

We speak to the designer behind the new Musical Fidelity A1 amplifier

These are the best phono preamplifiers money can buy