Rotel's integrated amplifier teases no-compromise performance for an entry-level price

Rotel has expanded its range of hi-fi separates by announcing the launch of the Rotal A8 integrated amplifier. Billed as a high-performance model aimed squarely at music lovers and vinyl aficionados, the new entry-level amp brings together quality components and Rotel's extensive experience to craft what its maker calls a "no compromise, high-performance" unit.

For all this talk of performance, the A8 is conceived as being the most cost-efficient model in the Rotel range. The Class A/B amplifier is crafted using a slimline 60mm chassis, while a bespoke, high-current toroidal transformer helps to deliver 40 watts of classic output power into 4 ohms. The result, says Rotel, is a "controlled bass energy, an ultra-refined midrange plus a highly detailed soundstage". Sounds promising.

The fresh-faced integrated amp offers a trio of line level RCA inputs for connecting to your go-to analogue sources, while a moving magnet phono stage is on hand to get your vinyl firing. Around the back, five-way speaker binding posts sit alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack for more private listening sessions.

(Image credit: Rotel)

Returning to the front you'll find bass, treble and balance controls for personalising your listening experience, while an included remote gives you the option of managing aspects such as volume and source selection.

According to Daren Orth, Rotel's Chief Technology Officer, "Creating a high-performance integrated amplifier – engineered without compromise and available at an exceptionally high-value price point – is a challenge few companies [can] consider. Our policy of designing and manufacturing all key components in-house has given us the opportunity to create the A8, a true hi-fi quality system component that brings the same Rotel quality to a whole new audience."

Available in both black and silver finishes, the Rotel A8 will be on sale from early August, priced at £399 / €399 / $450.

