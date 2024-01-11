Goldmund's luxury amp teases stunning precision and power – but the price will make your head spin

If you think you know luxury amplifiers, think again. High-end audio manufacturer Goldmund is back with another addition to its super high-end Telos line, this time with the new Telos 2800 mono power amplifier, and its prices are enough to give you a nosebleed. We thought the recently unveiled McIntosh MC2.1KW monoblock amp was expensive at £59,995 / €64,990 / $50,000, but Goldmund has blown those figures out of the water with a humongous asking price for the Telos 2800 of £125,000 for a single unit.

At such prices, we're expecting serious firepower. Goldmund promises that the release of the Telos 2800 "marks a milestone in high-fidelity audio", with a sound that has been engineered to "redefine the standards of sound quality and precision". Those are the sorts of claims we can get excited by.

The Telos 2800 claims to offer a max power output of 450 Wrms into 8 ohms, with a promised dynamic range of 110dB within 22kHz of bandwidth and extremely low noise floor for the inputs, all in the name of offering immense clarity and depth along the way. Central to the luxury amplifier is a toroidal power transformer which, alongside a colossal capacitor bank, should result in major gains in dynamics and the amp's reactivity.

Better still, the Telos is promising significant gains in heat regulation. A new heat sink covers the entire rear panel of the hefty 59kg amp, and this larger surface area allows more heat to be dissipated.

(Image credit: Goldmund )

On the rear panel you'll find single RCA and balanced XLR inputs alongside a digital input and output RCA connectors. The amp is also fitted with two output binding posts and a single Goldmund speaker 4B-type connector.

Goldmund doesn't really do "affordable", with the 2800 joining the outrageously high-end Telos 8800 power amp that itself boasts a price tag of £350,000 (£700,000 if you want a pair). That almost softens the blow for the new Telos 2800, as this mono power amp will set you back a comparatively modest (!) £125,000 / $140,000 for a single unit, or £250,000 / $280,000 for a pair of monoblocks. Bargain!

