McIntosh's 75th-anniversary monoblock amp aims to set a new industry standard for power

McIntosh is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion the US audio brand has revealed what it claims is one of its most powerful amplifiers to date. The new MC2.1KW Monoblock Power Amplifier has a tri-chassis construction, a whopping great £59,995 / €64.990 / $50,000 price tag and boasts 2000 watts of power to give what McIntosh teases will be "a new industry standard for power and amplification".

The McIntosh power amp is a three-box setup: the audio circuitry is split between two boxes, while the third (the one with the blue meter) houses the single-ended RCA and balanced XLR inputs and speaker outputs. The multiple speaker outputs are not for tri-wiring; they are marked 2 ohms, 4 ohms and 8 ohms, so owners can plug their speakers into the one closest to the given nominal impedance values of the speakers.

Building on the legacy of 2005's MC2KW, this powerful new monoblock promises serious sonic upgrades which aim to push the boundaries of what a model at this level can do. This latest amp offers a large-capacity power supply for better performance of low-end frequencies and improved dynamic headroom, while four bespoke McIntosh heatsinks on each power module ensure efficient heat dissipation for more consistent audio quality.

Further enhanced circuit designs with upgraded modern components and shorter signal paths should also aid sonic performance, as should the MC2.1KW's updated electrical wiring and interconnect cables.

(Image credit: McIntosh)

McIntosh bills the MC2.1KW, crafted using a stainless-steel chassis with a mirrored finish alongside striking metal casework, as a "visual masterpiece". It sports black glass front panels, illuminated logos and sleek aluminium handles; there is even a beautiful blue watt meter to give the McIntosh that classic aesthetic.

Because the MC2.1KW is commemorating McIntosh's 75 years in the business, the first 75 units sold in 2024 to each country in which the brand is distributed will include special anniversary badging with "75 Years" engraved in the handles and a special logo stamped on the top.

McIntosh president Charlie Randall says: “The MC2.1KW is the pinnacle of audio amplification and a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to sonic perfection. The MC2.1KW is the embodiment of our passion and invites audio enthusiasts to embark on an extraordinary journey through sound with one of our most powerful amplifiers yet.”

The MC2.1KW will be available from January 2024 at authorised dealers for a retail price of £59,995 / €64,990 / $50,000.

