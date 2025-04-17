Goldmund's latest duo of big-money floorstanders promise "refined aesthetics" with "breathtaking precision"

Goldmund has unveiled two new pairs of floorstanding speakers: the Theia Passive and the Rhea Passive.

Teased as two "exquisite" stereo speakers that blend Goldmund's distinctive design aesthetic with "boundary-pushing" acoustic excellence, the new additions pledge to "set a benchmark for both form and function" at their respective price points.

The Theia Passive utilise a four-way passive speaker, while the Rhea deploy a three-way configuration.

The Rhea house a single soft dome tweeter alongside an 18cm medium-sized unit and a 30cm woofer, while the Thea also pack a single soft dome tweeter alongside a 10cm 'high medium' driver, a 15cm 'low medium' unit and a 30cm woofer.

Both sets of speakers used advanced crossover technology in pursuit of an "expansive and immersive soundstage" with "impeccable balance."

Additionally, high-quality components such as custom capacitors and oxygen-free copper inductors seek "exceptional linearity and minimal distortion".

(Image credit: Goldmund)

The new duo were modelled using Proteus LS, Goldmund’s proprietary software. This is designed to calculate system impedance, volume velocity, membrane displacement and sound pressure.

It then uses the data to improve performance, resulting in what the Swiss manufacturer claims is astonishing accuracy, clarity and cohesion that immerses the listener more fully in the music played.

The speaker cabinets are assembled using invisible seams for a smoother, more uninterrupted finish. A dual-finish aluminium exterior – micro-blasted on the vertical surfaces and brushed on the horizontal panels – adds to the floorstanders' distinctive aesthetic.

To grant more user flexibility, both pairs of loudspeakers offer three configuration options – mono amplification, bi-amplification and tri-amplification – for connecting to a wider array of components.

Both sets of speakers are available now. The Rhea Passive are priced at £95,000, whereas the Theia Passive will set you back around £190,000.

