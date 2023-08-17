Goldmund's flagship Telos 8800 is one of the world's most powerful amplifiers

Goldmund has a new reference mono amplifier that it claims is the world's most powerful Class AB linear design. The Telos 8800 has a maximum output power of 1400 watts (at eight ohms), with a claimed total harmonic distortion of just one per cent. Talk about power on tap.

The Geneva-based high-end brand says that its new flagship model is a response to a "growing demand for increased capacity and power" and was designed to drive very low-impedance loudspeakers without compromising distortion levels. To that end, Goldmund increased the output power transistor stage over the previous T5500 NG model by implementing 16 transistors (four pairs per side) and made it more efficient by expanding the capacitor bank with eight huge (15,000uF) capacitors. Goldmund promises that its new MKP silver-metallised polypropylene film cap capacitor in the Mosfet output stage ensures stability even for demanding one-ohm loads.

(Image credit: Goldmund)

A larger heatsink has, unsurprisingly, been incorporated into the design. Both of the power supply's sides have been designed as heatsinks, improving not only heat dissipation but also electrical conductivity. And that latter point is also why the Telos 8800 is physically narrow and uses all-gold metal terminals and screws.

Despite its slimness, this sleek grey or black monochrome block is a suitably hefty unit, weighing 265kg. And speaking of hefty, are you ready for the price? The Telos 8800 power amp will be priced at £350,000 each (£700,000 per pair) when it reaches the UK. The amplifier enjoyed its world premiere at the Hong Kong High-End Audio Visual Show earlier this week.

MORE:

Read our Goldmund Mimesis 37S NextGen/Telos 300 review

Goldmund’s Tethys speakers are inspired by its flagship Gaia – both inside and out

We speak to the designer behind the new Musical Fidelity A1 amplifier