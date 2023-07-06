Goldmund’s Tethys speakers are inspired by its flagship Gaia – both inside and out

Those familiar with Goldmund’s flagship Gaia active speakers will instantly recognise its latest model. The new Goldmund Tethys have been visually inspired by that distinct-looking range-topper, despite being passive designs themselves.

The Swiss high-end brand says the Tethys benefit from its extensive work in digital speakers and take a fresh approach to passive speaker design, having “meticulously employed digital filtering techniques, employing precise calculations, to ensure that the passive filters faithfully replicate this unique audio signature”.

In our recent review of Goldmund's Mimesis 37S NextGen/Telos 300 power combination, we said that “everything from the immaculately laid-out circuit boards and superbly made casework to the simple metal remote handset speaks of high-quality, unpretentious engineering”. And that dedication to sound-first quality seems to be part of the package here too.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Each speaker is hand-built by the team, and the company’s choice of luxury materials is no more evident than in the Tethys’ gold-plated elements, which are crafted by a fellow Swiss luxury specialist who also supplies Rolex and Patek Philippe.

Underneath the striking exterior of each 67kg speaker are a nine-inch woofer, seven-inch midrange cone and soft-dome tweeter – all custom-designed for the Tethys and complemented by a vent-loading cabinet design. Goldmund says it has employed advanced crossover technology in the Tethys to get the most out of the driver system, too.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The passive Goldmund Tethys may be inspired by the Gaia, but thankfully their asking price is a point of difference between the two models. The Tethys are an eighth of the Gaia’s price, costing £62,500 per pair.

MORE:

Bowers & Wilkins' flagship 800 Diamond speakers get the Signature treatment

The best speakers you can buy

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 UK deals for the biggest sale of the summer