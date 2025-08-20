Google pledges "unreal value" from its aggressively priced ANC wireless earbuds – but will they challenge Sony's finest?

Google is looking to properly make its mark in the world of wireless earbuds with its latest launch, the Pixel Buds 2a.

Adding to its reasonably modest roster of wireless earbuds, the 2a use the established Pixel Buds 2 as a jumping off point, promising "impressive" sound from their custom 11mm dynamic drivers.

Harnessing Google's Tensor A1 audio processing chip, the new buds promise a significant leap forward in audio performance alongside the brand's first-ever implementation of active noise cancelling for a set of A-series earbuds.

With noise cancelling switched on, the new Pixel buds provide seven hours of listening time on a single charge, rising to a total of 20 hours when the charging case is factored in.

Like the established Pixel Buds Pro 2, the new Pixel Buds 2a harness a twist-to-adjust design, complemented by four ear tip sizes, for a more comfortable and secure fit. They're IP54 rated, too, meaning sweat and dust ingress shouldn't be a problem if you're taking the buds out on your adventures.

(Image credit: Google)

As you might expect, the Pixel Buds 2a have been built to work within Google's given ecosystem, offering features such as Fast Pair and seamless switching between Pixel devices for a smoother user experience.

Being a set of Google buds, the tech giant's Gemini AI smart companion comes baked in, meaning you can use the prompt "Hey Google" to summon your personal assistant for a variety of AI-powered tasks.

The Google Pixel Buds 2a are available to pre-order now in Hazel or Iris colourways, priced at $129 / £129. That puts them up against the excellent Sony WF-C710N (£100 / $120) and the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 (£119 / $219), both of which offer active noise cancelling at this budget-to-mid-price level.

