Musical Fidelity's phono preamp promises reference-class performance without the high price tag

Musical Fidelity has revealed its latest high-end phono preamplifier. The M8x Vinyl builds on the brand's established M6x Vinyl model to deliver what the maker describes as offering "reference-class sound" without the extortionate price tag.

Incorporating much of Musical Fidelity's flagship technology and featuring trickle-down technology from the more premium Nu-Vista range, the M8x aims to be a flexible device that strives for a sound which mirrors the intention of the original recording.

The M8x Vinyl is a discrete, fully balanced phono preamplifier, boasting a "purer" signal path for a natural, dynamic musical performance with minimised noise. The chic phono preamp also boasts an improved gain stage design with selectable gain adjustments up to 69dB, as well as a refined power stage with a "super silent" power transformer designed to ensure as little noise generation as possible.

(Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

The M8x is built to provide greater user flexibility thanks to its balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA input and output options, with the new phono preamp letting users connect multiple turntables and have their settings stored for each input. For the outputs, both the RCA and XLR options offer individual power stages for simultaneous use during playback.

The M8x Vinyl is constructed using an extruded aluminium chassis to protect the internal circuitry from the outside world. The front panel houses aluminium buttons and twin dials for changing your input/output selection or customising each input's gain, capacitance and impedance settings.

The new Musical Fidelity M8x Vinyl phono preamplifier is available this December with a black or silver faceplate, priced at £3599 / €3999 / AU$7200.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are the best phono preamplifiers we've tested

And these are the best turntables, too

Best stereo amplifiers 2024: 8 class leaders chosen by our review experts