Iconic New Order and Oasis albums get the Dolby Atmos spatial audio treatment on Apple Music

Iconic bands New Order and Oasis are set to have their music released in immersive Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music this month, offering fans a chance to experience these legendary albums in a revolutionary new way.

Spatial audio , Apple's take on immersive 3D sound, has gained significant traction since its introduction in 2020, using directional audio filters to create a surround sound experience through headphones, making it feel as if the music is coming from all around you.

As for the upcoming albums, New Order has announced that albums Movement and Low-Life, along with their groundbreaking single Blue Monday, will be available to stream in Dolby Atmos from 20th September. These new mixes have been created from the original master tapes by Steven Wilson, and overseen by New Order's drummer Stephen Morris.

This release marks a significant milestone for the band, whose influential blend of post-punk and electronic dance music has shaped the sound of alternative rock for decades. The spatial audio treatment promises to bring new depth and dimensionality to their synth-heavy soundscapes, potentially revealing new layers in their complex productions.

Oasis fans have even more reason to rejoice (beyond, of course, the band’s first tour in 15 years). To mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s legendary landmark debut album Definitely Maybe, Apple Music has announced its release in Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which you can listen to right now. This new mix promises to bring a fresh perspective to classic tracks such as Live Forever and Cigarettes & Alcohol, placing listeners right in the midst of the band's legendary wall of sound.

The timing couldn't be better for Oasis enthusiasts given the upcoming tour hype levels, and the two extra dates at Wembley Stadium in September 2025. And yes, these additional dates come with a new special invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy, aimed at addressing the controversy surrounding the initial ticket sales. We’ll see how that pans out.

As for the spatialised tracks, the Dolby Atmos version of Definitely Maybe has been meticulously adapted by Grammy award-winning producer, mixer and engineer Ryan Hewitt. The new mix aims to provide listeners with an immersive experience that captures the energy and scale of Oasis's music, potentially making their stadium-sized anthems sound even more expansive.

If you fancy taking these historic albums for a spin in a whole new dimension, you’ll want to make sure you’ve read up on our in-depth spatial audio guide to ensure you’re rocking a compatible device, to make the most out of fancy tricks like dynamic head tracking – a feature that adjusts the soundfield based on head movement, anchoring the music in space for an even more realistic and immersive experience.

Oasis superfans will also be pleased to hear that Apple Music is also releasing a special radio show hosted by Matt Wilkinson. The hour-long programme will explore the new Spatial Audio mixes, as well as feature previously unheard rarities, demos, and alternate versions from the album. Happy listening.

