Quick! These 15 Prime Day deals are still live
The sale is over, but these deals live on...
With Prime Day dragging on for a marathon four days this year, every day of it felt like Groundhog Day. Now it's finally over, but these deals refuse to die!
That's right, certain deals are still live, whether by accident or design, who's to say? But either way, they're here and ready to be taken advantage of.
They include discounts on wireless headphones and speakers, hi-fi components, TVs and more. Check them out.
Best headphones deals
Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 was £219 now £189 at Amazon (save £30)
Despite us only having reviewed them a few months ago, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 have enjoyed a solid price reduction at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've discovered for the Pi6, and while £30 isn't a colossal figure, any saving at this point in the robust-sounding buds' life is worth investigating.
Best deal on Forest Green finish
Bose QuietComfort SC was £320 now £170 at Amazon (save £150)
We haven't technically reviewed this SC model, but they are essentially the same as the standard QuietComforts, only with a soft (instead of a hard) carry case and only a black finish. You still get strong ANC, decent audio and a 24-hour battery life. Consider this a great gateway into Bose's noise-cancelling over-ear offering if you can't afford the QC Ultra.
Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £69 at John Lewis (save £30)
The Sony WH-CH720N are well-made, fun-sounding headphones that deliver good active noise-cancelling and a strong feature set. Great at full price and now even better value thanks to this discount. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony WH-CH720N review
The Focal Bathys' name refers to a bathysphere, the deep-sea submersible used for exploring the ocean depths, an apt moniker considering that, like the aforementioned vessel, their price is also sinking rapidly. Down from £699 to £549, we don't often see the Bathys enjoying major discounts, though when prices do drop, they tend to drop pretty hard. Nab a set while you have the chance. Five stars
Read our Focal Bathys review
Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 was £169 now £79 at Amazon (save £90)
The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 go big on battery life, offering a total of 52 hours when the charging case is accounted for. They sound clean, detailed and extremely balanced, with a host of decent features rounding things off nicely. Certainly some of the finer mid-range earbuds around today.
Read our Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review
Best TV deals
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65in was £1000 now £759 at Amazon (save £241)
The Amazon Omni is a much better TV than its original £1000 price suggested, so with this deal, it's a serious bargain. Its picture is really balanced and consistent, it supports all HDR formats and it's got really good gaming specs as long as you don't need 120Hz. And, of course, it runs the Fire OS platform, which features more or less every app under the sun.
Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review
Best hi-fi deals
Technics SA-C600 was £899 now £759 at Peter Tyson (save £140)
There isn’t much the Technics SA-C600 can’t do. It will play your CDs, stream music from your favourite service, connect to a turntable, and it has 30W per channel to power the speakers of your choosing. This is its lowest ever price. Five stars
Read our Technics SA-C600 review
The iFi Zen DAC 3's refined presentation, solid build quality, and versatile connectivity make it worthy of your desktop – especially at this discounted price.
Read our iFi Zen DAC 3 review
WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £175 at Richer Sounds (save £44)
The WiiM Pro Plus is THE best affordable streamer to pass through our listening room in the past few months. It's compact, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature. It was a steal at full price, so with £44 off it's phenomenal value.
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our WiiM Pro Plus review
AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt was £269 now £190 at Amazon (save £79)
Any money off this excellent, multi-Award-winning DAC is welcome and this is a sizeable discount. Want to boost your laptop, PC or mobile sound? This dinky USB device will do it tenfold. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt review
NAD D 3020 V2 was £399 now £299 at Amazon (save £100)
A compact, unique, delightful amplifier based on a classic favourite, with ample connections (phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, headphone jack). An enthusiastic performer that's brilliant with timing and dynamics, it's perfect for those who want a tiny but mighty system that will fit into the smallest room or on a desk for the home office. Five stars
Read our NAD D 3020 V2 review
Deal also available at Sevenoaks
Best home cinema deals
At this price the Ultra is one of the best “home cinema in a box” projectors available and a great option for anyone who wants a flexible, easy to setup beamer to use in their bedroom, games room or pull out for an impromptu movie night when friends are over.
Read our Xgimi Horizon Ultra review
Sony HT-A3000 was £599 now £391 at Amazon (save £208)
This Sony soundbar delivers cinematic Dolby Atmos sound for a relatively affordable price. Expect Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI eARC support and a dynamic, muscular sound with clear dialogue.
Read our Sony HT-A3000 review
Best wireless speaker deals
JBL Flip 6 was £129 now £79 at Amazon (save £50)
With top-notch sound and a durable waterproof build designed to withstand life's mishaps and challenges, the JBL Flip 6 is a sturdy, reliable bit of kit for enjoying tunes on-the-go. The Flip 7 is out now, so snap up this deal while stocks last. Five stars
Read our JBL Flip 6 review
Apple HomePod Mini was £99 now £84 at O2 (save £15)
Allow us to rub our eyes in disbelief, we do not see deals like this very often. The Apple HomePod Mini is an Award-winning dynamo, but given its popularity and Apple's propensity not to cut prices on its smart speakers, deals are rare. Grab £15 off with both hands! What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our HomePod Mini review
MORE:
These are the best wireless headphones
And the best TVs around
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.