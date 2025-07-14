With Prime Day dragging on for a marathon four days this year, every day of it felt like Groundhog Day. Now it's finally over, but these deals refuse to die!

That's right, certain deals are still live, whether by accident or design, who's to say? But either way, they're here and ready to be taken advantage of.

They include discounts on wireless headphones and speakers, hi-fi components, TVs and more. Check them out.

Best headphones deals

Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 was £219 now £189 at Amazon (save £30)

Despite us only having reviewed them a few months ago, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 have enjoyed a solid price reduction at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've discovered for the Pi6, and while £30 isn't a colossal figure, any saving at this point in the robust-sounding buds' life is worth investigating.

Best deal on Forest Green finish

Bose QuietComfort SC was £320 now £170 at Amazon (save £150)

We haven't technically reviewed this SC model, but they are essentially the same as the standard QuietComforts, only with a soft (instead of a hard) carry case and only a black finish. You still get strong ANC, decent audio and a 24-hour battery life. Consider this a great gateway into Bose's noise-cancelling over-ear offering if you can't afford the QC Ultra.

Five stars Focal Bathys : was £699 now £549 at Peter Tyson The Focal Bathys' name refers to a bathysphere, the deep-sea submersible used for exploring the ocean depths, an apt moniker considering that, like the aforementioned vessel, their price is also sinking rapidly. Down from £699 to £549, we don't often see the Bathys enjoying major discounts, though when prices do drop, they tend to drop pretty hard. Nab a set while you have the chance. Five stars

Read our Focal Bathys review

Best TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65in was £1000 now £759 at Amazon (save £241)

The Amazon Omni is a much better TV than its original £1000 price suggested, so with this deal, it's a serious bargain. Its picture is really balanced and consistent, it supports all HDR formats and it's got really good gaming specs as long as you don't need 120Hz. And, of course, it runs the Fire OS platform, which features more or less every app under the sun.

Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review

Best hi-fi deals

Technics SA-C600 was £899 now £759 at Peter Tyson (save £140)

There isn’t much the Technics SA-C600 can’t do. It will play your CDs, stream music from your favourite service, connect to a turntable, and it has 30W per channel to power the speakers of your choosing. This is its lowest ever price. Five stars

Read our Technics SA-C600 review

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt was £269 now £190 at Amazon (save £79)

Any money off this excellent, multi-Award-winning DAC is welcome and this is a sizeable discount. Want to boost your laptop, PC or mobile sound? This dinky USB device will do it tenfold. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt review

NAD D 3020 V2 was £399 now £299 at Amazon (save £100)

A compact, unique, delightful amplifier based on a classic favourite, with ample connections (phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, headphone jack). An enthusiastic performer that's brilliant with timing and dynamics, it's perfect for those who want a tiny but mighty system that will fit into the smallest room or on a desk for the home office. Five stars

Read our NAD D 3020 V2 review Deal also available at Sevenoaks

Best home cinema deals

Save £500 Xgimi Horizon Ultra: was £1,649 now £1,149 at Amazon At this price the Ultra is one of the best “home cinema in a box” projectors available and a great option for anyone who wants a flexible, easy to setup beamer to use in their bedroom, games room or pull out for an impromptu movie night when friends are over.

Read our Xgimi Horizon Ultra review

Sony HT-A3000 was £599 now £391 at Amazon (save £208)

This Sony soundbar delivers cinematic Dolby Atmos sound for a relatively affordable price. Expect Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI eARC support and a dynamic, muscular sound with clear dialogue.

Read our Sony HT-A3000 review

Best wireless speaker deals

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Apple HomePod Mini was £99 now £84 at O2 (save £15)

Allow us to rub our eyes in disbelief, we do not see deals like this very often. The Apple HomePod Mini is an Award-winning dynamo, but given its popularity and Apple's propensity not to cut prices on its smart speakers, deals are rare. Grab £15 off with both hands! What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our HomePod Mini review

