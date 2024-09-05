Technics SL-1300G turntable aims for "outstanding" rotational accuracy and "breathtaking performance"

Technics' direct drive turntables are legendary, and the Japanese brand is further adding to that 50-year legacy with the new Technics SL-1300G turntable.

Launched at IFA 2024, the new SL-1300G takes its seat at the head of the table in the Grand Class series of turntables. It sits above the fourth-gen SL-1200GR2 that we reviewed last year and takes new technology introduced in that model and elevates it even further. The aim? To improve the rotational speed accuracy and reduce mechanical vibrations, so the resulting sound is as clean, accurate and stable as possible.

Key amongst those technologies is the Delta Sigma Drive (ΔΣ-Drive) motor control software, which aims to reduce the minute vibrations inherent in a direct drive motor design from affecting the platter, therefore allowing it to spin more accurately. Combined with a more sophisticated and more powerful iron core-less motor (another Technics staple, which reduces cogging – the uneven, jagged motion caused by direct drive designs), this tech aims to deliver smoother and more stable rotational accuracy, and therefore clearer sound quality from the vinyl playback.

Thanks to the more powerful motor, Technics has been able to use a larger, heavier platter. This new platter is made up of three layers: the core die-cast aluminium layer, sandwiched in between a top layer of 2mm thick brass and a heavyweight rubber fixed underneath – all to "dampen even the tiniest of remaining vibrations" that could detrimentally affect a turntable's performance.

The heavier platter also aids the rotational accuracy to an "outstanding" level, claims Technics, promising to deliver an "ultimately detailed, spatial and rhythmically breathtaking performance".

(Image credit: Future)

There is a new multi-stage silent power supply (similar to the one used in the flagship reference SL-1000R), the two-layer chassis further reduces mechanical vibrations, and the S-shaped aluminium tonearm returns, although there is no cartridge fitted as standard. Electronic speed change for 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records and a stop/start button return, too.

We praised the SL-12000GR2's "composed, clear and steady" performance, so are hopeful that the improved technologies in the new turntable will bring even greater gains to the overall performance.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Technics SL-1300G turntable will cost £2799 / €2999 when it goes on sale in October 2024, and will be available in black or silver finishes.

MORE:

Technics surprises us with a KEF-rivalling wireless speaker system at IFA 2024

This trio of versatile, affordable turntables is designed for the modern vinyl fan

Best turntables 2024: top 9 record players tested and recommended by our expert reviewers