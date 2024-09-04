This trio of versatile, affordable turntables is designed for the modern vinyl fan

Proving the thirst for all things vinyl is well and truly alive, Lenco is launching a trio of budget turntables at IFA 2024 with three different feature sets across three different – and very wallet-friendly – price points.
First up is the Lenco LBTA-165 for the bargain price of just £199 / €219. This deck features two ultra-convenient features: Bluetooth streaming to compatible wireless speakers and headphones, and a fully automatic operation with auto start and return. This means that the tonearm will automatically cue up on the record and start playing at the press of a button, and lift and return at the end of a record side, meaning your stylus isn't needlessly worn out if you forget to manually move the tonearm yourself.
The belt-drive deck comes fitted with an Audio-Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge and has a built-in phono preamp so you can easily plug it into active speakers for a compact set-up. Unlike the other two new Lenco turntables that feature a metal tonearm, this cheapest Lenco deck features a plastic tonearm. The LBTA-165 will be available in black wood and wood finish options.
The LBTA-165 has hot competition against another new ultra-affordable model, the Victrola Automatic, which also has Bluetooth and automatic operation – and further includes a nifty repeat function – for just £220 / $199.
The second of the new turntables, the Lenco LBT-215BK, goes up in price to £299 / €329 and adds a USB output, so you can convert your analogue vinyl records into digital music files to a PC or Mac and download them to a portable music player, for instance. It features Bluetooth streaming and a switchable built-in phono preamp, but it doesn't have its budget sibling's automatic features.
The cartridge here is upgraded to an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E moving magnet, and the belt-drive design features an adjustable counterweight and comes in a single gloss black finish. The LBT-215BK could be the sweet spot of the new trio and goes up against the stellar Sony PS-LX310 turntable, which remains one of our favourite budget Bluetooth turntables.
Lastly, the priciest turntable of the new Lenco trio omits Bluetooth streaming entirely. The Lenco L-455BK features a brushed aluminium frame and is fitted with the Ortofon 2M Red moving magnet cartridge. It still features a USB output for converting your records into digital files so you can listen to them anywhere outside the home, as well as a switchable integrated phono stage and adjustable counterweight. This is the only new model to feature automatic rotation speed checking and correction, which aims to ensure "pitch-perfect playback of your vinyl" through the belt-drive deck.
The Lenco L-455BK is yours for £449 / €499, which sees it go up against five-star rivals such as the Rekkord F110 and Dual CS 418.
All three Lenco turntables come with a removable dustcover and are capable of playing at 33⅓ and 45 RPM speeds, and they will be available from October.
