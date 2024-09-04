Yaber unveils its latest flagship projector at IFA 2024 with a unique feature to solve lacklustre projector audio

More projector news from IFA 2024, and this time it's the turn of Yaber. While we've not had many run-ins with this brand, it appears as though it is attempting to capture a slice of the market currently dominated by Xgimi with its new K3 and K3 Pro projectors.

The K3 and K3 Pro are technically the same projector, however the latter comes with a subwoofer, which is a rare sight in the world of projectors. However, considering that we often critique projector sound systems for lacking bass weight, this could be a genius move on Yaber's part. Paired with the JBL-tuned sound system with dual 15W drivers and Dolby Audio support, Yaber might just be on to something when it comes to improving projector audio, and it's making some big claims about the audio chops of this beamer, calling it "best-in-class" for audio.

Aside from that sound diversion, the K3's picture performance sounds fairly conventional. It features a 1080p resolution and can project an image from 40-inches to 200-inches, which should suffice for a variety of set-ups. The K3 also features a claimed brightness of 1600 ANSI lumens, which is roughly on par with other projectors of this standard.

On the subject of set-up, Yaber includes automatic calibration for correcting focus, keystone, screen alignment, and obstacle avoidance, which should take most of the hassle out of the process. Furthermore, the K3 features an integrated Google TV streaming system with support for Netflix (which has proved to be a problem app for previous Android TV-powered projectors) alongside other popular streaming apps such as Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Yaber has also launched two new proprietary systems on the K3; NovaGlow and CoolSwift. The former is a patented picture-enhancing system which supposedly boosts brightness, contrast and clarity, while the latter ensures the projector maintains an optimal temperature with an intelligent temperature control built in for extended viewing without having to worry about overheating.

Pricing is TBC for both the K3 and K3 Pro, though the latter is set to be sold exclusively in physical shops. Yaber has mentioned a sub-$1000 price tag, though, which could put it squarely in the sights of the Xgimi Horizon. Yaber is attending IFA this year, so if you would like to see what it's showing off, then head to Hall 20, booth 111.

