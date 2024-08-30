Dangbei unveils its Samsung The Freestyle portable projector rival ahead of IFA 2024

Chinese projector brand Dangbei has unveiled a new portable projector ahead of IFA 2024 with the mission to "set cinema free". Its latest pocket-sized beamer, named the Freedo, is set to take on Samsung's The Freestyle projector which has been a fan favourite for creating alfresco movie nights in campsites and gardens since it launched in 2022.

The Freedo supports a handful of useful travel features including a 60Wh battery for cordless viewing, the Google TV operating system built in for onboard streaming capabilities without the need for an external media streamer, and a shockproof carrying case for protecting the projector from the elements if you do decide to take it on a hike or camping weekend. It also charges over USB-C, meaning you can extend your screen time by hooking it up to a portable battery pack.

Dangbei highlights the integrated stand which features a 100-degree tilt functionality. This makes positioning the projector a breeze without the need to prop the projector at an awkward angle for outdoor viewing or lug around a tripod. Once the pint-sized projector is in place, Dangbei's InstanPro AI Image Setup process will automatically calibrate the autofocus, auto keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance settings for the best picture experience.

Speaking of the picture, Dangbei claims that the Freedo "packs a punch" with its impressive 90 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, alongside its 1080p resolution with HDR support. It can also project an image up to 120 inches, which should suffice for those wanting a big-screen cinema experience in their garden or even projected on a wall or ceiling inside.

Dangbei is also making some bold claims regarding sound, with supposed 360-degree surround sound alongside Dolby Audio compatibility that reportedly delivers "powerful sound matches the impressive visuals". The Freedo is also a two-in-one solution for those who prefer to travel light, as it can double up as a Bluetooth speaker too.

If you're heading to IFA and want to see the Freedo in action, then Dangbei can be found at Stand 203, Hall 21 in the Messe Berlin. Pricing for the Freedo is yet to be announced, but we hope to hear more at the convention.

