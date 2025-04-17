Save hundreds on Samsung's small but mighty portable projector

If you are looking for a solid portable projector to add to your home that won't break the bank, you have come to the right place. Samsung's The Freestyle has had its price tag slashed to £399 at Richer Sounds.

To get these savings, just add the projector to your basket and the price will be cut down from £449 to this discount automatically at checkout.

We tested the projector at £999, giving you an impressive discount of £600. With its neat design and bright picture, this is a deal worth your time.

Samsung The Freestyle projector was £999 now £399 at Richer Sounds (save £600)

With a cute but practical design and impressive auto keystone and focus, The Freestyle brings the fun and convenience back to home cinema. Producing bright, sharp, colourful pictures and decent sound, this projector will elevate any film or TV show.

The Freestyle can throw up a screen size of up to 100-inches which is impressive for such a small device.

With auto keystone and autofocus systems, you are guaranteed to get a fantastic picture where you place it. No need for lots of fine-tuning as this projector covers all that for you.

We thought that The Freestyle presented good-quality HD sources well, with punchy colours and good levels of brightness. It features built-in wi-fi and the Tizen-based system Samsung includes in its smart TVs, giving you access to a variety of video streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV+ and more.

Users can connect wirelessly to The Freestyle using the Samsung Smart Things platform. This (along with the optional battery, available separately) makes The Freestyle a truly cable-free video display system—something that not too many units can say.

It also features a mini-HDMI input (no mini-HDMI to HDMI adaptor included, however) and a USB-C power connection for ultimate flexibility. Pick this projector up now with £210 off at Richer Sounds.

