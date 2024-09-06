EarFun unveils new speaker, earbuds and ANC headphones at IFA 2024

EarFun has unveiled a trio of wireless audio products at IFA 2024 , adding a portable speaker, open earbuds and over-ear headphones to its roster of budget-friendly audio devices.

The rather aggressively-named UBOOM X portable speaker leads the charge, packing 80W of power courtesy of its dual 20mm tweeters and twin 4-inch mid-woofers. EarFun's proprietary JumboBass tech (another in-your-face moniker) is also present, aiming to deliver robust low-end performance without compromising on treble clarity or midrange definition.

Present in the company’s existing, fantastically-featured UBOOM L, it uses a custom digital signal processor and multiple dynamic range controllers to enhance bass frequencies without compromising vocal clarity. We’ll have to test the waters with our own ears of course, but it sounds promising for those who don’t want to muddy the vocal waters with booming bass.

Built to withstand the elements, the UBOOM X also features IP67 waterproof certification, along with EarFun's Sweatshield technology for shrugging off the worst of any exercise-induced moisture. Its 30-hour battery life and device charging capabilities also make it worthy of outdoor excursions away from the mains.

And if you fancy raving on the beach, it also offers a Party Connect mode, allowing users to sync up to 50 (!) UBOOM X units. A built-in microphone for hands-free calls and customisable LED lighting round out the features.

(Image credit: EarFun)

Elsewhere, In the wireless earbuds arena, EarFun also unveiled the OpenJump – a pair of open-ear, hook-toting earbuds complete with 14.2mm wool composite drivers. EarFun claims these will deliver natural sound across various genres, though again, we'll reserve judgment until we've had a chance to test them ourselves.

The OpenJump earbuds also support Hi-Res Audio and 3D Surround Sound, with Google Fast Pair for swift device connections. For gamers, EarFun states a latency of less than 50ms when connected to consoles, though real-world performance remains to be verified.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: EarFun)

Lastly, we have the Tune Pro – EarFun's new over-ear ANC headphones. These Bluetooth 5.4-equipped cans boast a claimed 120 hours of total playback time, though it’s not yet clear at the time of writing whether or not that’s with ANC on or off. We presume the latter, but either way, it’s certainly worthy of a long-haul flight or two.

The Tune Pro’s hybrid ANC system will reduce ambient noise by up to 40dB, while Hi-Res Audio certification and a driver configuration, consisting of 40mm diaphragms paired with 10mm drivers, suggest potential for solid audio performance. Additional features include a low-latency Game Mode and a Theater Mode for spatial audio effects.

As for when the new trio will launch, the UBOOM X is slated for release in early October, while both the OpenJump earbuds and Tune Pro headphones are set to launch in Q4 of this year. All three products will be available via EarFun's website and Amazon.

Given the brand’s penchant for providing decent audio bang for a very reasonable buck, the products are available for relatively wallet-friendly figures. The EarFun UBoomX is yours for $160 / £150, the TunePro earbuds will cost $70 / £60, and the OpenJump model will be available for $80 / £70 when they're available from December.

MORE:

Read our full JBL Go 4 review

These are the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy

Want a fine alternative? The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is a great entertainer