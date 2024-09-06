Xgimi unveils its coffee cup-sized MoGo 3 Pro portable projector at IFA 2024

Xgimi has announced its latest portable projector at IFA 2024, with the MoGo 3 Pro being touted as "the ultimate portable smart projector". The company claims that it has struck a balance between an "unparalleled viewing experience" and "astounding versatility" with this new compact beamer, though it's launching amidst tough competition from the likes of Samsung and Anker.

The MoGo 3 Pro is reportedly the same size as a Starbucks Venti Cup (which we are reliably told is a large coffee in non-Starbucks terms), and it only weighs 1.1kg, making it slightly shorter and denser than the Samsung The Freestyle portable projector. It features an eye-catching design with an integrated stand and compact folding form factor, making it an ideal companion to take on camping trips or even just to your garden for an alfresco movie night.

Set-up and placement of this projector should also be a breeze according to Xgimi, as the built-in stand features a 130-degree tilt feature that allows you to angle the projector to suit practically any surface you plan on projecting on. Xgimi's Intelligent Screen Adaption 2.0 system automatically adjusts picture settings such as keystone correction, focus and picture alignment for what Xgimi says will ensure a "hassle-free set-up every time".

The travel convenience doesn't stop there though, as it features the Google TV operating system built in (a first for Xgimi) with support for a wide variety of streaming apps including Netflix; which may sound like an obvious inclusion but it's proven to be a problematic app for other projector manufacturers. Furthermore, the USB-C socket allows users to power the projector with a portable power bank, meaning extended viewing in more remote environments without abundant plug sockets.

With its LED light source capable of reaching 450 ISO lumens, the MoGo 3 can reportedly deliver "vibrant and clear images". It can project an image up to 120 inches with a 1080p maximum resolution; while 4K would be preferable, we find that most portable projectors stick to full HD as it strikes a balance between picture quality and battery life.

Sound is handled by Harman Kardon, with an integrated dual 5W speaker system. Xgimi claims the built-in sound system will deliver "rich, immersive audio", and the new Ambient Mode feature allows you to use the MoGo 3 Pro as a Bluetooth speaker when paired with a smartphone.

Xgimi is also launching a range of accessories to pair with the MoGo 3 Pro including a sturdy carrying case, optical filters that can be paired with the Xgimi Wall application to "create stunning immersive atmospheres", and (most interestingly) the PowerBase Stand which, as the name suggests, doubles as a stand and power source for the projector with an integrated two and a half hour battery life.

The MoGo 3 Pro will retail for £419 (US and Australian pricing to be confirmed) by itself, or there will be bundles available that pair the projector with select accessories. If you're attending IFA this year and want to see the MoGo 3 Pro in action then you can find Xgimi's booth number 208 in Hall 21 at the Berlin Messe.

