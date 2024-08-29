Hisense unveils a new Europe-exclusive premium TV ahead of IFA 2024 – and it's not a Mini LED

Hisense has revealed a brand new TV ahead of IFA 2024 and, in a shocking twist, it isn't a new Mini LED set. In fact, Hisense is taking another stab at OLED, with the A85N replacing the A85K within the company's current TV roster.

While it isn't usually a surprise to see a TV manufacturer launch a new OLED TV, this is a noteworthy case, as Hisense has championed Mini LED as the superior TV technology, to the extent that it was a founding member of the QLED alliance alongside Samsung and TCL back in 2017. This alliance was formed to strengthen the position of Quantum Dot LCD TVs against the rising popularity of OLED, and although Mini LED has become a more popular alternative nowadays, the premise of championing backlit LCD TVs over OLED TVs still rings true with Hisense's current strategy.

With that important context out of the way, we can take a further look at the TV itself. Hisense is launching the A85N in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes in the UK and European markets, and it appears to be taking the LG C4 head-on. It uses a traditional WOLED panel from LG Display, with Hisense reportedly quoting a 1000-nit peak brightness, on par with other traditional (non-Micro Lens Array or QD-OLED) OLED TVs on the market.

The A85N bests the C4 already when it comes to HDR compatibility, as Hisense is supporting both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, alongside HDR10 and HLG. It also includes Filmmaker Mode and IMAX Enhanced picture modes on this set, for a comprehensive sweep of features. Audio is also well catered for, with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support over HDMI eARC with compatible Dolby Atmos soundbars and AVRs, though Hisense hasn't shared much information regarding the speaker configuration for the 60W built-in sound system.

The A85N closely resembles its U8N Mini LED counterpart, albeit much thinner. It features a similar hexagonal base, although it adds swivel functionality into the mix, something the U8N was notably missing. It also runs Hisense's familiar Vidaa operating system which tends to have a robust app selection of fan favourites and UK-specific services.

Hisense has confirmed that the A85N will launch in Germany next month – but we can already spot it on UK retailer Crampton & Moore with a retail price of £1499 for the 55-inch model. The 65-inch is currently also showing at £1499 which we presume to be a placeholder or online retailer error. Comparatively, the 55-inch LG C4 is currently also available for £1499, so competition for this new Hisense will be tough.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our full Hisense U8N review

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

And find the best OLED TV deals here