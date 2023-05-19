The Hisense A85K is a Europe-only OLED with HDMI 2.1 and support for every HDR format

With Wimbledon, the UEFA Champions League and the NBA Finals all happening soon, this could be the right time to a buy a new TV. Hisense's new Europe-only A85K OLED TV has plenty going for it (reports DisplaySpecifications), including HDMI 2.1 support and compatibility with every HDR format under the sun. Which should help sports events look ultra-realistic.

The A85K comes in 55 or 65 inches, with a maximum brightness of 900 nits and typical brightness of 135 nits. There's a 120Hz refresh rate – which will help render fast-moving sport smooth as butter – and support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR, HDR10+ and HLG.

Other highlights include 4K upscaling, MEMC motion smoothing and noise reduction. Gamers are served by a Game Mode Pro (which brings input lag down to 9ms) and support for AMD FreeSync Premium, while on the audio side the TV has six built-in 10W speakers and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for virtual surround sound.

The VIDAA U7.0 operating system brings all the best streaming services to your TV, including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and Prime Video. There are four HDMI ports (only two of which are HDMI 2.1-certified), and you can connect to the TV using dual-band wi-fi or Bluetooth 5.0. And if you don't fancy using the remote (or you've mislaid it yet again)? Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants are at your beck and call.

There's no word on how much the A85K will cost, but the Europe-only 55-inch A85H currently costs £1200, so we would imagine it will be fairly similar (that's around £800 cheaper than Sony's excellent A80L at the same size). There's also no news of a release date yet, but we've asked the question and will update this if we hear back. Hopefully the A85K will be here in time for Wimbledon.

