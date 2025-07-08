The whole point of Amazon Prime Day is to save as much money as possible, right? Well, yes, but what if you're also trying to spend as little in the process – a sort of 'have your cake and eat it' kind of affair.

That's where this roundup comes in. Like a Texas ranger wrangling his unruly cattle, we've pulled together the best Prime Day deals under £100, all on products which are heavily discounted, enticingly cheap and, most importantly, stand up to scrutiny when tested to their limits.

It's a bargain bonanza down at the old What Hi-Fi? ranch. Yee-haw!

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker

Five stars JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £79 at Amazon (save £51)

The JBL Flip 6 is a five-star wireless speaker that boasts punchy bass for its size, a useful equaliser feature, plus improved clarity and sonic precision. With the release of the JBL Flip 7, we're seeing discounts, but we've never experienced a price this low.

The JBL Flip 7 has only stolen some of the Flip 6's thunder. The older model remains on the digital shelves, and as it's getting on a bit, prices are falling faster than Galileo's cannonballs.

For under £100, the Flip 6 is a steal. An IP67 rating makes it one of the most dust and waterproof speakers you can get, while 12 hours of potential playtime means it won't run out in a hurry and leave you stranded without sound.

It's a good sound, too. Punchy, precise and surprisingly powerful, it's an excellent burritto-shaped speaker for its size, only outstripped by the excellence of its successor. £70 is mesmerically good value – you really can't go wrong.

Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Sony WF-C700N was £100 now £55 at Amazon (save £45)

The Sony WF-C700N has since been replaced with the new WF-C710N, but at this price they’re still well worth considering. Having used them for testing for many moons, we can personally promise you’ll struggle to find a better sound performance with ANC at the same price.

Like the Flip 6 above, the Sony WF-C700N have been superseded by their successors, the new WF-C710N. And what does that mean, kids? That's right, it means lowering prices on outgoing stock.

That's an uncharitable way to describe the C700N. The budget noise-cancelling buds are back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, not simply because they provide great performance, but because they offer the one thing we really look out for during our tests: value.

For the money you'll pay (now £55!), the sound is exceptional – punchy, potent and deeply musical. The buds' ANC has no right to be this good for under £100, while we still consider the C700N to be some of the best-fitting and aesthetically pleasing Sony buds around.

£55 isn't a risk, it's an absolute banker.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones

Five stars Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ears was £49 now £33 at Amazon (save £16)

Sony has managed to sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can with the CH520, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else at this price. If you have the tightest budget and can live without noise-cancelling, these are the over-ear headphones to get.

We imagine the Sony WH-CH520 will be immensely popular this Prime Day. You want wireless headphones with proper pedigree – they're Sony cans, so tick that box – but you don't want to spend a lot to get it.

In terms of budget over-ear wireless headphones, few can match the CH520. They're the ones we'd recommend over their rivals, mainly because they're sonically superior to anything at this level.

They're also brilliantly made for the price, comfortable to wear over long periods (no guarantee at this price), and blessed with as much as 50 hours of playtime. To ask for more would be downright spoilt.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) smart speaker

Five stars Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) was £55 now £33 (save £22)

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) is a stellar smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities, alongside a surprisingly robust sound considering the size of its driver.

The Echo Dot (5th Generation) is a lot of smart speaker for the money. In fact, it's a rather ridicuously good-value item, provided you're embedded into the Amazon ecosystem.

If you are, it makes total sense. Alexa integration is brilliant, marking Amazon's assistance as one of the best and brightest around, while music services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music are integrated directly into your experience.

Plus, it sounds surprisingly good. To quote from our review, it's "quietly excellent on the audio front, providing a peppy, robust and often genuinely musical sound from a small unit at an even smaller price". Sold!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max was £70 now £28 at Amazon (save £52)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a powerful plug-and-play streaming solution that can upgrade your streaming experience or add smart capabilities to any "dumb" TV. It offers a clear and punchy picture with a wide range of streaming apps supported, and it's a complete no-brainer at this price.

The rather clunkily-named Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max really does do what it says on the tin: gives you a 4K streaming experience courtesy of Amazon's Fire TV platform. It's that simple!

Does it do 4K well? Yes, it does. To quote from our review, the stick "offers a lot to like in the picture department, namely a sharp and detailed picture". We'd like a little more clarity and colour, and better audio performance, but for this price, it's hard to complain.

Plus, you get support for HDR formats as diverse as HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos sound. Nice.

Røde NTH-100 wired over-ear headphones

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Røde NTH-100 was £149 now £53 at Amazon (save £96)

The Røde have been high on our list of favourite wired headphones for a good while now. In terms of value, we can't think of many better, and that's at full price. Imagine how great the NTH-100 are when you knock almost £50 off them – unprecedented value, that!

The Røde NTH-100 are some of the best-value wired headphones we've tested in the last few years. They might be some of the best-value wired headphones we've tested... full stop.

What's so impressive about the NTH-100 is how they strike the perfect sonic balance that's required at this level. Detailed and nuanced enough to have that 'studio' sound but with all of the life, dynamism and musicality to be used at home for pure pleasure, they're all the headphones you could ever need at this level.

We've been recommending them for a good few years as the best wired headphones at this price, and in all honesty, it will take something very special to beat them.

If you're serious about sound and don't want to stretch beyond £100, they're the only sensible choice.

