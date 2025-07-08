A couple of weeks ago, we reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation), awarding it five stars and calling it a "no-brainer" at its £70 launch price.

However, I did caveat in the review that I expected to see heavy price reductions in the near future, especially with Amazon Prime Day on the horizon; here are my exact words:

"During its own sales events – Big Deal Days, Prime Day and Black Friday – Amazon almost always heavily discounts its own products. You can expect to pay closer to £50 / $40 / AU$89 if you time your purchase right."

Well, that time has come, as Amazon Prime Day is in full effect. And it's good news for those who heeded my prediction, as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) has indeed crashed in price.

But there's some even better news if you can believe it. Not only is it discounted, but it's also a bigger discount than I forecast, meaning you can snag it currently for just £40 at Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £70 now £40 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a powerful plug-and-play streaming solution that can upgrade your streaming experience or add smart capabilities to any "dumb" TV. It offers a clear and punchy picture with a wide range of streaming apps supported, and it's a complete no-brainer at this price.

I stated just a few weeks ago that this is the 4K HDR streaming device that I'm hoping to see on sale for Amazon Prime Day, and my wishes have come true.

A 43 per cent saving is a rather nice surprise indeed, as I predicted it would drop to around £50. Instead, Amazon Prime Day has blessed us with a greater saving, which takes it down to £40.

In our full review of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) we admired its ease of use, wide coverage of streaming apps, and detailed, rich picture.

It comes equipped with double the storage compared to its predecessor, Wi-Fi 6E support for smoother streaming, and a more powerful predecessor compared to the step-down Fire TV Stick 4K.

If you're looking for a new way to access the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, and only one of the best streaming devices will do, then this Prime Day deal is the one to go for.

MORE:

Find more home cinema deals on Amazon this Prime Day

More great TV deals to be had at Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is home to some home cinema bargains right now