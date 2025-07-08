This could be the most exciting headphones deal of Prime Day 2025 so far. It certainly pertains to one best products we've tested this year, the outstanding Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 wireless headphones.

Dropping from £399 to £349 at Peter Tyson, the B&W cans are seeing their first proper discount since their release earlier this year. That's a saving of £50 on serious audio pedigree, and a deal that almost certainly won't stick around after the Prime Day period (July 8th-11th) is over.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are some of the best wireless headphones we tested in 2025. It's really that simple. Along with the Sony WH-1000XM6 and a few other choice candidates, they're occupying a sonic tranche that's reserved for the very best in town.

To quote from our review, the Px7 S3 are "exceptionally refined and detailed headphones, stunning us with their ability to outstrip their predecessors and even outperform the more expensive Dali IO-8 for textural insight".

They're powerful, punchy and great with rhythms, yet there's enough texture and insight here to keep detail hounds satisfied no matter the track or genre being played.

They're also beautifully made, and while they don't fold away, that B&W air of class and refinement shines through when handling the Px7 S3. They're a pleasant fit, never leaving us starved for comfort thanks to their firm yet forgiving earpads and nicely judged clamping force.

Features-wise, you're treated to very decent voice call quality alongside satisfactory, if not exceptional, ANC. Up to 30 hours of battery life with noise cancelling switched on is a nice bonus, while codec support is ample thanks to compatibility with the likes of aptX HD, aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive. You can even listen via USB-C, a choice that will take the cans' sonic talents to the next level.

You can grab the Px7 S3 for £359 at Amazon with a Prime membership if Peter Tyson has run dry on stock. If not, then the latter retailer is your best bet for the lowest price possible.

MORE:

Huge savings at specialist retailer Richer Sounds

Don't forget to check out Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

Peter Tyson has some tempting TV deals right now