Sony's best-value wireless earbuds are enjoying their first-ever discount thanks to Prime Day – £20 off!

We've got some big news coming out of Amazon Prime Day 2025. Some of our favourite wireless earbuds of the year, the Sony WF-C710N, are enjoying their first-ever discount thanks to Amazon's big sale event, and we can't recommend them heartily enough.

The WF-C710N landed earlier in the year at around £99, but this deal drops that figure down to a deeply tempting £79 at Amazon, a saving of £20.

Best Sony wireless earbuds deal

Five stars Sony WF-C710N was £99 now £79 at Amazon (save £20)

An outstanding pair of affordable noise-cancelling buds, the Sony WF-C710N have proven worthy successors to the outstanding WF-C700N. With more features, better sound and an improved build, little can touch them at this price, especially now that they're on a discount for the first time.

If you're a fan of wireless earbuds and making a decent saving, this is a big deal (no pun intended). The Sony WF-C710N were some of the best wireless earbuds we tested in 2025, living up to the legacy of the outstanding Sony WF-C700N which preceded them.

Why is a deal so exciting? Well, the C710N are essentially the C700N but better, and that's no easy task – they’re comfy, competent noise-cancellers that deliver a stellar performance for a very reasonable price.

That feature set, for instance, has been expanded greatly. There's still no LDAC support (odd), but you do get around 30 hours of total playtime alongside Bluetooth 5.3, excellent noise cancelling and responsive touch controls.

Most of Sony's clever in-house tricks, such as DSEE sonic upscaling and enhanced voice calls, are also to be found, as well as a pair of noise sensors for boosting ANC and voice call immersion.

Best of all, they sound the business. Like their predecessors, they're lively, intense and punchy-sounding buds with weight and musicality to spare. Sony earbuds seem to really understand music, something we detect from the versatile and expressive WF-C710N.

This deal's a doozy. Head over to Amazon before stocks run dry.

