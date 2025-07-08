While many of the deals you'll find across Prime Day 2025 will be for wireless headphones (not to mention Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, OLED TVs etc.), fewer discounts will be tempting you into buying a set of wired over-ear headphones.

If you're serious about sound, you should be picking up a pair of wired cans. More specifically, you should seek out the Røde NTH-100, down from their original £149 asking price to just £96 on Amazon, a saving of £53. Let me explain why...

Best Røde wired headphones deal

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Røde NTH-100 was £149 now £96 at Amazon (save £53)

The Røde have been high on our list of favourite wired headphones for a good while now. In terms of value, we can't think of many better, and that's at full price. Imagine how great the NTH-100 are when you knock almost £50 off – unprecedented value on multiple Award winners.

The Røde NTH-100 are some of the best-value wired headphones we've tested in the last few years. Many rivals have come and gone, yet there's something about the mighty NTH-100 that continues to impress us, even after roughly three years at the top.

If I had a friend looking to buy a pair of well-priced wired cans at a discount during Prime Day, it would be the Røde every time. The NTH-100 are headphones for all seasons, with an eloquent, revealing sound that strikes a lovely balance between nuance and dynamism.

Give me a pair tomorrow and tell me I had to live with them forever, and I'd be totally set, especially given that the NTH-100 seem comfortable with almost anything that you throw at them. Like the best wired headphones around, they have the flexibility to adapt to a diverse array of genres, styles and instruments.

They might heat your ears eventually, but overhaul, they're a nice pair of headphones to wear. The memory foam earcups feel premium and substantial, whereas the cans' clamping force is expertly judged.

If you're serious about sound and don't want to spend a packet, they're my personal pick this Prime Day.

