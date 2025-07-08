Sony's best true wireless earbuds (and by extension, some of the best wireless earbuds around) have had another sizeable discount – they're now just £170 at Amazon. Thank you, Prime Day!

The multi-Award winners launched at £259, so this is a huge saving of £89.

That price is only on the black model. The silver and pink variants are slightly pricier, at a still-very-reasonable £179.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Prime Day deal

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £170 (save £89)

Sony's class-leading WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist that are capable of touching them, especially with this amount of money off.

(Black finish only)

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

If you don't know the XM5, where have you been for the last couple of years? They have consistently been some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy since they launched in 2023, with great comfort, sound and noise cancellation.

Noticeably smaller than their predecessors, they're less prone to catching the wind during blustery conditions, which helps makes calls clearer. This is aided by the noise reduction engine with AI machine learning.

They also have more microphones than their predecessors, helping to cancel more background noise so you can focus on the music.

And they're packed with features, like Sony's DSEE Extreme processing for upscaling lower-quality audio files, and support for the LDAC and Sony 360 Reality Audio formats. Bluetooth Multipoint lets you switch seamlessly between paired devices, too.

But it's the sound quality that really rounds them off. The bass is weighty but controlled, they produce plenty of detail and there's a sense of openness we haven't heard from a pair of wireless earbuds before.

As we concluded in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review: "if you’re looking for the clearest and most detailed sonic performance on the market right now, then the WF-1000XM5 produce it, and by quite some distance."

At just £170 at Amazon, it would be rude not to.

