Best of IFA 2024: exciting new turntables, projectors and headphones from the renowned tech showcase

Another year, another IFA. This year’s event was a special one, celebrating 100 years of one of the biggest tech expos in Europe, an event that enjoyed its first-ever shows way back in 1924 – that predates a World War, the Moon Landings, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Will Young stunning audiences everywhere to beat Gareth Gates to the Pop Idol crown in 2001. So much has happened.

This year's event saw many of the biggest hitters in consumer electronics descending on the Messe Berlin exhibition centre to showcase their wares, many of which were enjoying a public airing for the first-ever time. With the likes of Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and Sennheiser all in attendance, What Hi-Fi?'s roving reporters were pounding the show floor seeking out the biggest and most exciting reveals from this year’s centenary showcase.

Best speaker system: Technics SC-CX700

The Technics SC-CX700 are built for user convenience. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Technics sprang something of a surprise on us at IFA 2024, unveiling its first active wireless speaker system in the shape of the new SC-CX700. The new all-in-one system is designed to be a no-hassle setup that serves all (or most) of your audio-visual needs, offering up HDMI, phono inputs, and hi-res streaming in a neat, attractive package.

We even got a chance to hear them a little, albeit for a relatively short time, and while we won't pass comment on quality (more time needed, poor listening conditions etc.), the SC-CX700 was definitely capable of going loud and proud. A good sign, especially when you also consider all of those connectivity options.

Best TV: Panasonic Z95A

We've seen the Panasonic Z95A a few times before, but it's still a treat to view it in the flesh. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The latest flagship OLED from Panasonic might not be new to us (we've we’ve actually seen it a few times before) but it still manages to dazzle in every fleeting moment we get with the set. It’s still yet to launch in the UK, so getting the opportunity to see it in action yet again at IFA 2024 was a treat, especially with the new Fire OS system in full swing.

The Z95A feels smarter, and despite our scepticism about opting for Fire OS, we're happy to report that the Z95A already feels better off for it. Panasonic’s previous My Home Screen effort just wasn’t cutting it, and the familiar warmth of Fire OS instantly made the Panasonic feel more user-friendly and approachable thanks to the wide app compatibility.

Pair that with a stunning Micro Lens Array imbued OLED display with gaming support up to 4K/144Hz via HDMI 2.1 and a Technics-tuned Dolby Atmos sound system built in, and the Z95A is already shaping up to be a prominent late arrival on the 2024 OLED TV scene. The big news from Panasonic is that after an eight-year hiatus, Panasonic is officially returning to the US. The Z95A is spearheading this stateside operation, so the pressure is on for this TV to perform.

Best turntable: Technics SL-1300G

Technics certainly know how to do turntables. Swanky. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Technics SL-1000R currently takes pride of place at the heart of our renowned reference system, so the idea of a more affordable, streamlined deck that still has so much of the peerless Technics DNA pumping through its metaphorical veins is deeply exciting to us.

Looking a little like the SL-1000R but with a more compact, no-frills form, the direct-drive turntable packs in new Delta Sigma motor control software for minimising vibrations, as well as a more powerful iron core-less motor and a three layered platter design. Aimed squarely at the consumer who wants Technics sound for their vinyl without breaking the bank, the SL-1000G will cost £2799 / €2999 when it hits the market in October of this year. We can't wait.

Best projector: XGIMI Aura 2

The XGIMI Aura 2 is something of a radical redesign. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

XGIMI hinted at a new ultra-short throw projector at last year's IFA showcase, and it’s followed through with that tease by unveiling the Aura 2 UST projector at this year’s event. XGIMI as a brand has undergone somewhat of a transformation lately, with the boxy gunmetal grey designs of old being swapped out for stylish fabric jackets and mechanical moving lens covers as seen on the Horizon Ultra. Now, the Chinese projector brand is applying that ethos to the Aura projector.

It’s had a radical design, to the extent that this new version looks entirely unrelated to its predecessor, but that’s no bad thing. The Aura 2 is a suave-looking unit, and it’s got the specs to back it up, making it both a beauty and a beast.

The new projector supports Dolby Vision and Atmos on the built-in 60W Harman/Kardon sound system, as well as upcoming support for the IMAX Enhanced format. With 2300 ISO Lumens of brightness thanks to Xgimi’s Dual Light 2.0 system and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, the Aura 2 is an impressive sounding beamer on paper, and it even has a nifty trick up its sleeve when it comes to positioning.

It features a 0.177:1 throw ratio, meaning you can project a 100-inch image by positioning the Aura 2 just 17.8cm away from the wall. Now that’s what we call ultra short throw!

Best premium wireless headphones: AKG N9 Hybrid

We're excited to see just what the AKG N9 Hybrid can do against the best. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

New wireless headphones! From AKG! Unveiled at this year's IFA, AKG has returned to the uber-competitive arena with its new AKG N9 Hybrid over-ears alongside its N6 Hybrid N5 wireless earbuds. Two for the price of one!

We got listening time with both the AKG N9 Hybrid house 40mm dynamic drivers equipped with bespoke liquid crystal polymer diaphragms to deliver what the maker describes as "wide-range detail and brilliant dynamic sound". We managed a hands-on review of the AKG N9 Hybrid and while we're always non-committal at this stage, we liked what we heard a great deal. As we stated in our hands on: "These are clearly cans that honour AKG's studio legacy", serving up a sound that struck us from the get-go as poised, controlled and immensely well-balanced.

Early days, but these could, could, be something a bit special.

Best premium wireless earbuds: AKG N5 Hybrid

The AKG N5 Hybrid sounded impressive on first listen. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

AKG's above over-ears aside, we had a good deal of listening time with the N5 Hybrid wireless earbuds, and in all honesty, it's a similar story. Again, more in-ear time is required, but the premium wireless earbuds sounded cohesive, clear and focused, with a bass response that never allowed itself to become unwieldy or disparate.

From Waxahatchee's Right Back To It through to Erik Satie's Gnossienne No.1, we enjoyed our time with the buds as much as the new over-ear headphones. They're comfortable and nicely made, have a host of features at their disposal and, if their sound is up to scratch, could be ones to watch in the future.



Best high-end headphones: Beyerdynamic Aventho 300

Will the Aventho 300 have what it takes to best the Apple AirPods Max or the Bose QC Ultra Headphones? (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Somewhat out of the blue, Beyerdynamic, better known for its (mostly) excellent range of wired, reference-style headphones disclosed that not only did it have a pair of new wireless noise cancelling dropping at IFA 2024, but a set of true wireless earbuds, too. They even released a pair of gaming headphones for gamers who want some studio-grade pedigree from their cutting-edge cans.

The flagship Aventho 300 (priced at $400) are the ones we're interested in here, packing in customisable noise cancelling, Dolby Head Tracking capabilities and a pair of the company's signature Stellar.45 drive units. With Bluetooth Multipoint, customisable ANC, six built-in mics and up to 38 hours of total charge time, they're hardly light on features either.

They sounded impressive, too. We've got a hands-on review in the pipeline, but if you just can't wait a few days, here's a spoiler: we were impressed. From the brief moments spent together, it was clear that the influence of those Stellar drive units, plus a good deal of Beyerdynamic's substantial studio knowhow, had crafted a pair of wireless cans that sounded resplendently clear, sumptuously well-ordered and strikingly detailed.

Want analytical cans with a hint of studio-grade flair? These could be the ones.

Best soundbar: Canvas Hi-Fi

We’re always moaning about shoddy TV sound systems here at What Hi-Fi?, but a solution might have just presented itself courtesy of Canvas Hi-Fi. If the Sennheiser Ambeo Max is the notion of a soundbar turned up to eleven, then consider this turning it up to 100.

The Canvas Hi-Fi is a combination TV stand and soundbar system that features hi-fi grade drivers and an integrated stand for your TV to be mounted on; pair that with the magnetic grilles that come in a range of wood and fabric features and you have a surprisingly suave solution to an all-in-one screen and sound system. Better yet, if you decide to upgrade your TV and opt for a different screen size, you can switch the grille out for a seamless look without having to buy a whole new speaker system.

The Canvas connects to your TV with eARC and the cables are neatly hidden in a section with a removable cover, ideal for those who despise unsightly cables. The drivers in this unit are a combination of next-gen paper cone mid/bass units, high precision stiff paper cone long excursion passive radiators and a pair of die-cast aluminium waveguide silk dome tweeters – this is about as hi-if as a soundbar gets.

Considering those drivers are backed with a four-channel Burr-Brown DAC and HiFi amplifier, you can expect them to deliver a clear, punchy sound with bone-rattling bass in both the stereo and 3D surround sound modes.

Best alternative premium wireless earbuds: Beyerdynamic Amiron 300

The Amiron 300 boast ANC, five ear tip choices and 38 hours of total battery life. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Not ones to be outdone, Beyerdynamic matched AKG's double drop with the release of the Amiron 300 wireless earbuds to accompany the Avento over-ears above. Aiming for the market’s major players with a price tag of $280, the new buds offer a superb 38-hour total battery life, customisable ANC, and quite a lot else besides.

With our most comfortable walking shoes donned and a wilful disregard for the back pain of carting around a large backpack all day, we just had to sniff them out for a listen. Happily, it's more (tentatively) positive news: the Beyer buds sounded solid, engaging, balanced and refined, leaving us wanting to hear a great deal more of what they can. There was a decent amount of wallop in the bass, too, although not too much for us to be perturbed or worried that this is just a pair of bass-heavy buds with far more style than substance. Again, control and refinement are the order of the day for Beyer, it seems.

Will they have the chops to tackle their five-star rivals? Stay tuned, folks...

