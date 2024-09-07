Xgimi launches a six-strong projector lineup at IFA 2024, including the stylish ultra-short-throw Aura 2

Chinese projector brand Xgimi is continuing its mission of bringing premium projectors to the masses with its new lineup of projectors. It launched no less than six new models at this year's showcase, with everything from portable units made for camping trips to a brand-new ultra-short-throw model that might just replace your TV.

We've broken the lineup down into two sections to tackle all of the new announcements, and you can find out everything you need to know about the new Google TV-powered portable beamers and premium 4K units below:

Portable projectors: MoGo 3 Pro, Eflin Flip and Halo+

You can find our story all about the new MoGo 3 Pro here, but we'll quickly run through some of the new features. It's got a new compact design that's comparable in size to a Starbucks coffee cup, built-in Google TV functionality, auto picture adjustment and a Bluetooth speaker mode; that's a lot packed into a travel-friendly form factor. Furthermore, Xgimi showed off some of the accessories for the MoGo 3 Pro including a suave carrying case, optical lens filters, and the PowerBase which acts as both a stand and external battery for the projector. It's available now for £419 / $449 / AU$1099.

Next is the Elfin Flip, part of Xgimi's budget series of small and cheap beamers. It features a built-in stand with 150 degrees of rotation, which can close flat and protect the lens when not in use. It can project a 1080p HDR10 image up to 150 inches, and with 400 ISO lumens, Xgimi says it can deliver a "vibrant and lifelike viewing experience". With portability in mind, it also has Xgimi OS built-in with Netflix support alongside other streaming apps, and Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) built in for automatic focus, keystone, obstacle avoidance and picture alignment. And at just £339 / $399 / AU$TBC, it's as affordable as it is adorable.

Rounding things out in the portable lineup is the updated Halo+, which is mostly a software upgrade over its predecessor with Xgimi dropping Android TV in favour of Google TV. This brings native Netflix support to the projector which also touts 700 ISO lumens of brightness, a Harman/Kardon sound system, a 1080p resolution with HDR10 support and a picture size of up to 200-inches. It retails for a slightly cheaper price than its predecessor at £679 / $799, with Australian pricing TBC.

4K home cinema projectors: Aura 2, Horizon S Plus and Horizon S Max

Onto the latter half of Xgimi's upgraded lineup, there are four new 4K laser models in Xgimi's roster which are destined for living rooms rather than campsites. The first and, in our opinion, the most exciting new model is the Aura 2 (pictured above) which is a sequel to the four-star Aura from 2022. This new model is a radical departure from its predecessor's black and grey construction, with a much more premium looking and feeling design complete with a motorised lens cover that retracts when you switch the projector on.

It features a 4K resolution with Dolby Vision support, as well as Dolby Atmos certification for its built-in Harman/Kardon sound system. It also has an impressive 0.177:1 throw ratio meaning you can achieve a 100-inch image by placing the projector just 17.8cm away from the wall. Strangely Xgimi has opted for Android TV on this model which feels like an odd choice, as the other models in the new range seem to use the newer and slicker Google TV system.

Elsewhere the Aura 2 features Xgimi's Dual Light 2.0 system capable of reaching an impressive 2300 ISO lumens, alongside its ISA 5.0 automatic calibration system which handles the usual picture adjustments (focus, keystone and alignment) alongside some more involved tasks such as adjusting the picture based on the shape and colour of your wall. And if you don't want to project onto the wall, then you can pick up the bundle that includes the Aura 2 and a 100-inch screen made by Xgimi. The Aura 2 is available to pre-order now for £2439 / $2699 / AU$6399, with pricing for the bundle expected soon.

Finally, Xgimi announced a pair of new projectors that are set to join the Horizon Pro and Horizon Ultra. The Horizon S Plus and Horizon S Max are similar in looks and specs, though the Max has a few expected upgrades over the Plus. They both feature a flexible built-in stand with tilt and rotation functionality, Android TV, Dolby Vision support and the ISA 5.0 system.

As for differences, the Max is brighter at a blinding 3100 ISO lumens compared to 1800 ISO lumens on the Plus, and the Max receives IMAX Enhanced support with DTS:X, while the Plus supports DTS HD. The Horizon S series is yet to receive pricing, though we expect that the Max will be the more expensive of the pair.

