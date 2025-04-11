This AI processing technology is set to boost one of BenQ’s new 4K home cinema projectors

BenQ has announced that two new 4K home cinema projectors will be joining its range. The W5850 is designed to fit large screens, whereas the W4100i promises "cinema-grade visuals" for home theatre fans with the help of AI calibration.

BenQ claims the W5850 can produce a picture up to 200 inches in size. It has a relatively short throw ratio of 1 to 1.6, too, so a 180-inch image can be achieved from a distance of just four metres.

It also includes what BenQ refers to as a low-noise, multi-channel cooling system. THe company says this will keep the noise of the projector to a quiet range of 27dB to 30dB. That’s about the same as some hushed whispering.

The smaller W4100i’s main selling point is its ability to enhance content from the big streaming services with AI Cinema mode. This is where a real-time image composition analyser adjusts HDR, colour saturation and sharpness.

Built-in Android TV is also on the cards with the 3200-lumen LED projector.

BenQ says there is built-in noise reduction to enhance compressed streaming content too.

The more premium-priced W5850 is set to cost £4599 and the W4100i sits at £2999.

We are yet to see the projectors in action but with higher price tags compared to the Award-winning W1800, you would hope they deliver on their promises.

