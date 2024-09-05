Hisense confirms its super-sized 110-inch Mini LED TV with 40,000 dimming zones is coming to the UK

As expected, Hisense has a notable presence at IFA 2024, with Hall 23 taken over by the Chinese brand to show off everything from TVs, soundbars and projectors to air conditioning units and fridges. We, of course, prefer the company's AV offerings, and while it doesn't have much to show off in terms of new announcements, we have learnt that some TVs will be making their UK debut later this year.

Three TVs have been confirmed to be launching in the UK, including the gigantic 110UX. This 110-inch TV stole the spotlight back in January at CES; though it seemed to be mainly destined for the US and China. With an astounding 40,000 dimming zones and 10,000 nits of brightness, the 110UX went toe-to-toe with the TCL 115QM89, though that model featured half the dimming zones and brightness of the TCL.

The wait for this TV to hit UK shelves (or should we say warehouses) is about to be over, which is ideal for those who have large living rooms and deep pockets. The 110UX is set to launch in November of this year, and we were quoted a £20,000 price tag, so you better get saving for the next two months if you've got your heart set on this big-screen marvel.

Furthermore, two of Hisense's more conventional offerings have also been given UK launch windows. The recently announced A85N, Hisense's lesser-seen OLED model, is coming to the UK in late October, and it will be joined by Hisense's art TV. The Canvas, Hisense's answer to Samsung's The Frame TV, will be coming to the UK complete with a wood-effect bezel bundled in the box, alongside four optional trim styles that can be bought as optional extras.

Pricing for these models is yet to be confirmed, but considering we're expecting to see them hit retailers in just over a month, we're keeping our eyes peeled.

MORE:

IFA 2024 news and highlights: the latest turntables, speaker systems, headphones, projectors and more

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our full Hisense U8N review

And check out our picks for the best TVs